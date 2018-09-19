ESCLUSIVA TMW - Altomare: "Napoli, più cattiveria. Sono per il centrocampo a 3"

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Sa di occasione persa il pari del Napoli contro la stella Rossa in Champions. Tante occasioni create ma è mancata la concretezza. Ne abbiamo parlato con Luca Altomare, ex centrocampista partenopeo. "Era l'esordio in Champions e tutto sommato è stato positivo anche se ovviamente si poteva raccogliere l'intera posta in palio", spiega a Tuttomercatoweb.com. "Vedremo col passare delle partite, certo sarebbe servita più cattiveria sotto porta per concretizzare quanto di buono era stato fatto. Il prossimo step sarà proprio questo: cercare di migliorare sotto porta".

Dal punto di vista tattico a centrocampo che soluzioni dovrà adottare il Napoli?

"Serve valutare. Hamsik e Diawara da registi non hanno convinto, del resto c'è da dire che non c'è il Jorginho della situazione. Servirebbe una soluzione che possa garantire delle geometrie".

E la soluzione del centrocampo di ieri con Fabian Ruiz titolare?

"In generale credo che questa squadra abbia un assetto da centrocampo a tre. Bisogna ancora aspettare".