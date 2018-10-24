ESCLUSIVA TMW - Baiano su Alonso: "Miglior terzino sinistro? Può diventarlo. Grandi progressi"

© foto di Federico De Luca

"Marcos Alonso può diventare il miglior terzino sinistro d'Europa". Parole di Maurizio Sarri, il tecnico del Chelsea che ha commentato il rinnovo dell'ex viola fino al 2023. "Da quando ha lasciato Firenze è cresciuto molto e con Conte ha fatto un gran salto di qualità", dice a Tuttomercatoweb.com Ciccio Baiano ex attaccante della Fiorentina. "Si è ambientato subito anche perchè in Inghilterra aveva già giocato e poi grazie al lavoro e all'abnegazione è migliorato ed è diventato determinante per la conquista della Premier. E' stato un giocatore fondamentale per Conte e lo è anche per Sarri. Può diventare tra i migliori in Europa, oltretutto c'è anche una vera e propria morìa di terzini".

Rispetto all'Alonso di Firenze, adesso quanto è progredito?

"Si vedeva che era un giocatore molto interessante ma non a questi livelli. Ripeto, nel suo ruolo è tra i migliori: dove poi possa arrivare è difficile dirlo ma già il fatto che sia in un top club come il Chelsea è un'ulteriore testimonianza del suo valore".

Dice Sarri che però deve migliorare dal punto di vista difensivo...

"Se analizziamo le qualità e le caratteristiche del giocatore, è molto bravo in fase propositiva. Non lo è altrettanto in fase difensiva ma comunque a Firenze ha giocato anche come terzo centrale di difesa in un reparto a tre, esperienza che gli è servita. In giro a livello difensivo c'è molto di peggio rispetto ad Alonso, riguardo ad alcuni c'è proprio da mettersi le mani nei capelli. Alonso in fase difensiva deve migliorare ma già adesso è ad un buon livello".