ESCLUSIVA TMW - Fiorentina-El Shaarawy, si tratta: summit in settimana

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Fiorentina al lavoro. Trattativa avviata per l’attaccante della Roma, Stephan El Shaarawy. In settimana, tra domani e dopodomani, incontro con l’entourage per gettare le basi per l’operazione. Corvino ha individuato in El Shaarawy il giocatore giusto per infiammare la piazza, un’idea concreta. Trattativa in corso, El Shaarawy concretamente nel mirino viola...