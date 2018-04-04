ESCLUSIVA TMW - Roma, si stringe per Bianda del Lens

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

La Roma si prepara allo scontro con il Barcellona in Champions League senza perdere d’occhio i profili più interessanti in chiave mercato. Sotto questo punto di vista, continuiamo a tenere monitorata la situazione di William Bianda. Avevamo anticipato a gennaio la volontà della Roma di aggiudicarsi il talentuoso classe 2000 del Lens ed in effetti l’attività dei giallorossi sul ragazzo prosegue a ritmo incessante con l’obiettivo di anticipare la concorrenza.