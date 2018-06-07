ESCLUSIVA TMW - Samp, ag. Torreira in Germania: contatto con il B.Dortmund

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Non solo Arsenal e Napoli. L’agente del centrocampista della Sampdoria Lucas Torreira, Pablo Bentancur, si trova in Germania. Contatti con il Borussia Dortmund, che è disposto a pagare la clausola. Sul tavolo, per il giocatore, anche in questo caso un contratto di cinque anni. Lavori in corso, tanto mercato attorno a Torreira. E il Borussia Dortmund ci prova...