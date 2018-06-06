ESCLUSIVA TMW - Sampdoria, affondo per Sportiello. Ieri incontro

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

C'è stato un incontro, ieri, fra l'entourage di Marco Sportiello e i dirigenti della Sampdoria, a Milano. È la pista più calda per il dopo Viviano, anche lui a colloquio con i blucerchiati per decretare la fine della sua esperienza in Liguria e un possibile ritorno a Bologna. Sportiello difficilmente verrà riscattato dalla Fiorentina per 5,5 milioni di euro e sta cercando una nuova destinazione.