Europa League, chiusa la fase a gironi: risultati, classifiche e qualificate ai sedicesimi di finale
Questo il calendario completo dell'Europa League 2020/2021. Tre le formazioni italiane impegnate: Roma, Napoli e Milan.
GRUPPO A
Roma 13
Young Boys 10
Cluj 5
CSKA Sofia 5
Giovedì 22 ottobre
CSKA Sofia-Cluj 0-2
Young Boys-Roma 1-2
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Roma-CSKA Sofia 0-0
Cluj-Young Boys-Roma 1-1
Giovedì 5 novembre
Roma-Cluj 5-0
Young Boys-CSKA Sofia 3-0
Giovedì 26 novembre
CSKA Sofia-Young Boys 0-2
Cluj-Roma 0-1
Giovedì 3 dicembre
Roma-Young Boys 3-1
Cluj-CSKA Sofia 0-0
Giovedì 10 dicembre
CSKA Sofia-Roma 3-1
Young Boys-Cluj 2-1
GRUPPO B
Arsenal 18
Molde 10
Rapid Vienna 7
Dundalk 0
Giovedì 22 ottobre
Rapid Vienna-Arsenal 1-2
Dundalk-Molde 1-2
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Arsenal-Dundalk 3-0
Molde-Rapid Vienna 1-0
Giovedì 5 novembre
Rapid Vienna-Dundalk 4-2
Arsenal-Molde 4-1
Giovedì 26 novembre
Molde-Arsenal 0-3
Dundalk-Rapid 1-3
Giovedì 3 dicembre
Arsenal-Rapid 4-1
Molde-Dundalk 3-1
Giovedì 10 dicembre
Dundalk-Arsenal 2-4
Rapid Vienna-Molde 2-2
GRUPPO C
Bayer Leverkusen 15
Slavia Praga 12
Hapoel Beer Sheva 6
Nizza 3
Giovedì 22 ottobre
Bayer Leverkusen-Nizza 6-2
H.Beer Sheva-Slavia Praga 3-1
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Nizza-H.Beer Sheva 1-0
Slavia Praga-Bayer Leverkusen 1-0
Giovedì 5 novembre
Slavia Praga-Nizza 3-2
H. Beer Sheva-Bayer Leverkusen 2-4
Giovedì 26 novembre
Nizza-Slavia 1-3
Bayer-Hapoel 4-1
Giovedì 3 dicembre
Nizza-Bayer 2-3
Slavia-Hapoel 3-0
Giovedì 10 dicembre
Bayer Leverkusen-Slavia Praga 4-0
Hapoel Beer Sheva-Nizza 1-0
GRUPPO D
Rangers 14
Benfica 12
Standard Liegi 4
Lech Poznan 3
Giovedì 22 ottobre
Standard Liegi-Rangers 0-2
Lech-Benfica 2-4
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Glasgow Rangers-Lech Poznan 1-0
Benfica-Standard Liegi 3-0
Giovedì 5 novembre
Benfica-Rangers 3-3
Lech Poznan-Standard Liegi 3-1
Giovedì 26 novembre
Rangers-Benfica 2-2
Standard-Lech 2-1
Giovedì 3 dicembre
Benfica-Lech 4-0
Rangers-Standard 3-2
Giovedì 10 dicembre
Standard Liegi-Benfica 2-2
Lech-Rangers 0-2
GRUPPO E
PSV 12
Granada 11
PAOK 6
Omonia 4
Giovedì 22 ottobre
PAOK-Omonia Nicosia 1-1
PSV Eindhoven-Granada 1-2
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Granada-PAOK Salonicco 0-0
Omonia-PSV Eindhoven 1-2
Giovedì 5 novembre
PAOK-PSV 4-1
Omonia-Granada 0-2
Giovedì 26 novembre
Granada-Omonia 2-1
PSV-PAOK 3-2
Giovedì 3 dicembre
Omonia-PAOK 2-1
Granada-PSV 0-1
Giovedì 10 dicembre
PAOK-Granada 0-0
PSV-Omonia 4-0
GRUPPO F
Napoli 11
Real Sociedad 9
AZ 8
Rijeka 4
Giovedì 22 ottobre
Napoli-AZ Alkmaar 0-1
Rijeka-Real Sociedad 0-1
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Real Sociedad-Napoli 0-1
Giovedì 5 novembre
Real Sociedad-AZ Alkmaar 1-0
Rijeka-Napoli 1-2
Giovedì 26 novembre
AZ-Real Sociedad 0-0
Napoli-Rijeka 2-0
Giovedì 3 dicembre
AZ-Napoli 1-1
Real Sociedad-Rijeka 2-2
Giovedì 10 dicembre
Napoli-Real Sociedad 1-1
Rijeka-AZ 2-1
GRUPPO G
Leicester 13
Braga 13
Zorya 6
AEK 3
Giovedì 22 ottobre
Leicester-Zorya 3-0
Braga-AEK 3-0
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Zorya-Braga 1-2
Giovedì 5 novembre
Leicester-Braga 4-0
Zorya-AEK Atene 1-4
Giovedì 26 novembre
Braga-Leicester 3-3
AEK-Zorya 0-3
Giovedì 3 dicembre
AEK-Braga 2-4
Zorya-Leicester 1-0
Giovedì 10 dicembre
Sporting Braga-Zorya Lugansk 2-0
Leicester City-AEK Atene 2-0
GRUPPO H
Milan 13
Lille 11
Sparta Praga 6
Celtic 4
Giovedì 22 ottobre
Sparta Praga-Lille 1-4
Milan-Sparta Praga 3-0
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Lille-Celtic 2-2
Milan-Sparta Praga 3-0
Giovedì 5 novembre
Celtic-Sparta Praga 1-4
Milan-Lille 0-3
Giovedì 26 novembre
Sparta Praga-Celtic 4-1
Lille-Milan 1-1
Giovedì 3 dicembre
Milan-Celtic 4-2
Lille-Sparta Praga 2-1
Giovedì 10 dicembre
Sparta Praga-Milan 0-1
Celtic Glasgow-Lille 3-2
GRUPPO I
Villarreal 13
Maccabi Tel Aviv 11
Sivasspor 6
Qarabag 0
Giovedì 22 ottobre
Villarreal-Sivasspor 5-3
M.Tel Aviv-Qarabag 1-0
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Qarabag-Villarreal 1-3
Sivasspor-Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-2
Giovedì 5 novembre
Sivasspor-Qarabag 2-0
Villarreal-Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0
Giovedì 26 novembre
Maccabi-Villarreal 1-1
Qarabag-Sivasspor 2-3
Giovedì 3 dicembre
Qarabag-Maccabi 1-1
Sivasspor-Villarreal 0-1
Giovedì 10 dicembre
Maccabi-Sivasspor 1-0
Villarreal-Qarabag rinviata
GRUPPO J
Tottenham 13
Anversa 12
LASK 10
Ludogorets 0
Giovedì 22 ottobre
Tottenham-LASK 3-0
Ludogorets-Royal Antwerp 1-2
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Anversa-Tottenham 1-0
LASK-Ludogorets 4-3
Giovedì 5 novembre
Ludogorets-Tottenham 1-3
Anversa-LASK 0-1
Giovedì 26 novembre
LASK-Antwerp 0-2
Tottenham-Ludogorets 4-0
Giovedì 3 dicembre
LASK-Tottenham 3-3
Antwerp-Ludogorets 3-1
Giovedì 10 dicembre
Tottenham-Antwerp 2-0
Ludogorets-LASK 1-3
GRUPPO K
Dinamo Zagabria 14
Wolfsberger 10
Feyenoord 5
CSKA Mosca 3
Giovedì 22 ottobre
Wolfsberger-CSKA Mosca 1-1
Dinamo Zagabria-Feyenoord 0-0
Giovedì 29 ottobre
CSKA Mosca-Dinamo Zagabria 0-0
Feyenoord-Wolfsberger 1-4
Giovedì 5 novembre
Dinamo Zagabria-Wolfsberger 1-0
Feyenoord-CSKA Mosca 3-1
Giovedì 26 novembre
Wolfsberger-Dinamo 0-3
CSKA-Feyenoord 0-0
Giovedì 3 dicembre
CSKA-Wolfsberger 0-1
Feyenoord-Dinamo 0-2
Giovedì 10 dicembre
Wolfsberger-Feyenoord 1-0
Dinamo-CSKA 3-1
GRUPPO L
Hoffenheim 16
Stella Rossa 11
Slovan Liberec 4
Gent 0
Giovedì 22 ottobre
Slovan Liberec-Gent 1-0
Hoffenheim-Stella Rossa 2-0
Giovedì 29 ottobre
Gent-Hoffenheim 1-4
Stella Rossa-Slovan Liberec 5-1
Giovedì 5 novembre
Hoffenheim-Slovan Liberec 5-0
Stella Rossa-Gent 2-1
Giovedì 26 novembre
Slovan Liberec-Hoffenheim 0-2
Gent-Stella Rossa 0-2
Giovedì 3 dicembre
Stella Rossa-Hoffenheim 0-0
Gent-Slovan Liberec 1-2
Giovedì 10 dicembre
Slovan Liberec-Stella Rossa 0-0
Hoffenheim-Gent 4-1
Di seguito la lista delle squadre qualificate ai sedicesimi di finale dell'Europa League 2020/21 dopo l'ultima giornata della fase a gironi.
Qualificate ai sedicesimi
Gruppo A: Roma, Young Boys
Gruppo B: Arsenal, Molde
Gruppo C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Praga
Gruppo D: Glasgow Rangers, Benfica
Gruppo E: PSV Eindhoven, Granada
Gruppo F Napoli, Real Sociedad
Gruppo G: Leicester City, Braga
Gruppo H: Milan, Lille
Gruppo I: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel Aviv
Gruppo J: Tottenham, Antwerp
Gruppo K: Dinamo Zagabria, Wolfsberger
Gruppo L: Hoffenheim, Stella Rossa
Retrocesse dalla Champions League
Red Bull Salisburgo
Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiacos
Ajax
Krasnodar
Club Brugge
Dinamo Kiev
Manchester United
Il sorteggio dei sedicesimi di finale ci sarà lunedì 14 dicembre alle ore 13.00, un'ora dopo quello della Champions League
Teste di serie: Roma, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers, PSV, Napoli, Leicester, Milan, Villarreal, Tottenham, Dinamo Zagabria, Hoffenheim
Non teste di serie: Young Boys, Molde, Slavia Praga, Benfica, Granada, Real Sociedad, Braga, Lille, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Royal Antwerp, Wolfsberger, Stella Rossa
Dalla Champions League:
Teste di serie: Man United 9 punti, Club Brugge 8, Shakhtar 8, Ajax 7
Non teste di serie: Krasnodar 5, Dinamo Kiev 4, RB Salisburgo 4, Olympiacos 3
