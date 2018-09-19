Europa League, il calendario completo degli impegni di Milan e Lazio

L'apertura teoricamente semplice, poi due gare in casa per provare a chiudere (quasi) subito la pratica Europa League. L'urna di Montecarlo non è stata malevola per il Milan che aprirà il girone andando in Lussemburgo per sfidare il Dudelange. Poi Olympiacos e Betis Siviglia in casa, si chiude il 13 dicembre ad Atene.

Giornata 1: 20 settembre, ore 21: Dudelange-Milan

Giornata 2: 4 ottobre, ore 18.55: Milan-Olympiacos

Giornata 3: 25 ottobre, ore 18.55: Milan-Betis

Giornata 4: 8 novembre, ore 21: Betis-Milan

Giornata 5: 29 novembre, ore 18.55: Milan-Dudelange

Giornata 6: 13 dicembre, ore 21: Olympiacos-Milan

Parte ufficialmente il cammino della Lazio in Europa League. Prima sfida contro l’Apollon Limassol in casa all’Olimpico il 20 settembre. Il 4 ottobre ecco la trasferta a Francoforte contro l’Eintracht. Il 25 ottobre sarà invece tempo di Marsiglia-Lazio, l’8 novembre il ritorno nella capitale. Le ultime due giornate: 29 novembre Apollon-Lazio, si chiude il 13 dicembre con Lazio-Francoforte.

Qui tutti gli accoppiamenti giornata per giornata:

Lazio-Apollon Limassol, 20 settembre

Eintracht Francoforte-Lazio, 4 ottobre

O. Marsiglia-Lazio, 25 ottobre

Lazio-O. Marsiglia, 8 novembre

Apollon-Lazio, 29 novembre

Lazio-Eintracht Francoforte, 13 dicembre