Europa League, si chiude oggi la fase a gironi: risultati, classifiche e ultime partite

di Lorenzo Di Benedetto
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport
Oggi alle 06:30Serie A
di Lorenzo Di Benedetto

Questo il calendario completo dell'Europa League 2020/2021. Tre le formazioni italiane impegnate: Roma, Napoli e Milan.

GRUPPO A
Roma 13
Young Boys 7
Cluj 5
CSKA Sofia 2

Giovedì 22 ottobre
CSKA Sofia-Cluj 0-2
Young Boys-Roma 1-2

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Roma-CSKA Sofia 0-0
Cluj-Young Boys-Roma 1-1

Giovedì 5 novembre
Roma-Cluj 5-0
Young Boys-CSKA Sofia 3-0

Giovedì 26 novembre
CSKA Sofia-Young Boys 0-2
Cluj-Roma 0-1

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Roma-Young Boys 3-1
Cluj-CSKA Sofia 0-0

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 CSKA Sofia-Roma
Ore 18.55 Young Boys-Cluj

GRUPPO B
Arsenal 15
Molde 9
Rapid Vienna 6
Dundalk 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Rapid Vienna-Arsenal 1-2
Dundalk-Molde 1-2

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Arsenal-Dundalk 3-0
Molde-Rapid Vienna 1-0

Giovedì 5 novembre
Rapid Vienna-Dundalk 4-2
Arsenal-Molde 4-1

Giovedì 26 novembre
Molde-Arsenal 0-3
Dundalk-Rapid 1-3

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Arsenal-Rapid 4-1
Molde-Dundalk 3-1

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Dundalk-Arsenal
Ore 18.55 Rapid-Molde

GRUPPO C
Slavia Praga 12
Bayer Leverkusen 12
Nizza 3
Hapoel Beer Sheva 3

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Bayer Leverkusen-Nizza 6-2
H.Beer Sheva-Slavia Praga 3-1

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Nizza-H.Beer Sheva 1-0
Slavia Praga-Bayer Leverkusen 1-0

Giovedì 5 novembre
Slavia Praga-Nizza 3-2
H. Beer Sheva-Bayer Leverkusen 2-4

Giovedì 26 novembre
Nizza-Slavia 1-3
Bayer-Hapoel 4-1

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Nizza-Bayer 2-3
Slavia-Hapoel 3-0

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Bayer-Slavia
Ore 18.55 Hapoel-Nizza

GRUPPO D
Glasgow Rangers 11
Benfica 11
Lech Poznan 3
Standard Liegi 3

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Standard Liegi-Rangers 0-2
Lech-Benfica 2-4

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Glasgow Rangers-Lech Poznan 1-0
Benfica-Standard Liegi 3-0

Giovedì 5 novembre
Benfica-Rangers 3-3
Lech Poznan-Standard Liegi 3-1

Giovedì 26 novembre
Rangers-Benfica 2-2
Standard-Lech 2-1

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Benfica-Lech 4-0
Rangers-Standard 3-2

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Standard-Benfica
Ore 18.55 Lech-Rangers

GRUPPO E
Granada 10
PSV 9
PAOK 5
Omonia 4

Giovedì 22 ottobre
PAOK-Omonia Nicosia 1-1
PSV Eindhoven-Granada 1-2

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Granada-PAOK Salonicco 0-0
Omonia-PSV Eindhoven 1-2

Giovedì 5 novembre
PAOK-PSV 4-1
Omonia-Granada 0-2

Giovedì 26 novembre
Granada-Omonia 2-1
PSV-PAOK 3-2

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Omonia-PAOK 2-1
Granada-PSV 0-1

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 PSV-Omonia
Ore 18.55 PAOK-Granada

GRUPPO F
Napoli 10
AZ Alkmaar 8
Real Sociedad 8
Rijeka 1

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Napoli-AZ Alkmaar 0-1
Rijeka-Real Sociedad 0-1

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Real Sociedad-Napoli 0-1

Giovedì 5 novembre
Real Sociedad-AZ Alkmaar 1-0
Rijeka-Napoli 1-2

Giovedì 26 novembre
AZ-Real Sociedad 0-0
Napoli-Rijeka 2-0

Giovedì 3 dicembre
AZ-Napoli 1-1
Real Sociedad-Rijeka 2-2

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Napoli-Real Sociedad
Ore 18.55 Rijeka-Napoli

GRUPPO G
Leicester 10
Braga 10
Zorya 6
AEK 3

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Leicester-Zorya 3-0
Braga-AEK 3-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Zorya-Braga 1-2

Giovedì 5 novembre
Leicester-Braga 4-0
Zorya-AEK Atene 1-4

Giovedì 26 novembre
Braga-Leicester 3-3
AEK-Zorya 0-3

Giovedì 3 dicembre
AEK-Braga 2-4
Zorya-Leicester 1-0

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Braga-Zorya
Ore 21 Leicester-AEK

GRUPPO H
Lille 11
Milan 10
Sparta Praga 6
Celtic 1

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Sparta Praga-Lille 1-4
Milan-Sparta Praga 3-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Lille-Celtic 2-2
Milan-Sparta Praga 3-0

Giovedì 5 novembre
Celtic-Sparta Praga 1-4
Milan-Lille 0-3

Giovedì 26 novembre
Sparta Praga-Celtic 4-1
Lille-Milan 1-1

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Milan-Celtic 4-2
Lille-Sparta Praga 2-1

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Sparta Praga-Milan
Ore 21 Celtic-Lille

GRUPPO I
Villarreal 13
Maccabi Tel Aviv 8
Sivasspor 6
Qarabag 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Villarreal-Sivasspor 5-3
M.Tel Aviv-Qarabag 1-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Qarabag-Villarreal 1-3
Sivasspor-Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-2

Giovedì 5 novembre
Sivasspor-Qarabag 2-0
Villarreal-Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0

Giovedì 26 novembre
Maccabi-Villarreal 1-1
Qarabag-Sivasspor 2-3

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Qarabag-Maccabi 1-1
Sivasspor-Villarreal 0-1

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Maccabi-Sivasspor
Ore 21 Villarreal-Qarabag

GRUPPO J
Anversa 12
Tottenham 10
LASK 7
Ludogorets 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Tottenham-LASK 3-0
Ludogorets-Royal Antwerp 1-2

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Anversa-Tottenham 1-0
LASK-Ludogorets 4-3

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ludogorets-Tottenham 1-3
Anversa-LASK 0-1

Giovedì 26 novembre
LASK-Antwerp 0-2
Tottenham-Ludogorets 4-0

Giovedì 3 dicembre
LASK-Tottenham 3-3
Antwerp-Ludogorets 3-1

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Tottenham-Antwerp
Ore 21 Ludogorets-LASK

GRUPPO K
Dinamo Zagabria 11
Wolfsberger 7
Feyenoord 5
CSKA Mosca 3

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Wolfsberger-CSKA Mosca 1-1
Dinamo Zagabria-Feyenoord 0-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
CSKA Mosca-Dinamo Zagabria 0-0
Feyenoord-Wolfsberger 1-4

Giovedì 5 novembre
Dinamo Zagabria-Wolfsberger 1-0
Feyenoord-CSKA Mosca 3-1

Giovedì 26 novembre
Wolfsberger-Dinamo 0-3
CSKA-Feyenoord 0-0

Giovedì 3 dicembre
CSKA-Wolfsberger 0-1
Feyenoord-Dinamo 0-2

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Wolfsberger-Feyenoord
Ore 21 Dinamo-CSKA

GRUPPO L
Hoffenheim 13
Stella Rossa 10
Slovan Liberec 3
Gent 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Slovan Liberec-Gent 1-0
Hoffenheim-Stella Rossa 2-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Gent-Hoffenheim 1-4
Stella Rossa-Slovan Liberec 5-1

Giovedì 5 novembre
Hoffenheim-Slovan Liberec 5-0
Stella Rossa-Gent 2-1

Giovedì 26 novembre
Slovan Liberec-Hoffenheim 0-2
Gent-Stella Rossa 0-2

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Stella Rossa-Hoffenheim 0-0
Gent-Slovan Liberec 1-2

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Slovan Liberec-Stella Rossa
Ore 21 Hoffenheim-Gent

