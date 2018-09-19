Fiorentina avanti al 45': per ora decide Simeone

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Un gol di Simeone al tredicesimo per ora decide la sfida tra Sampdoria e Fiorentina al Ferraris. Molto meglio i viola, più volte vicina al raddoppio, mentre per i blucerchiati c'è da segnalare una traversa di Caprari su punizione. Migliore in campo, almeno finora, il portiere ligure Audero.