Fiorentina, dall'idea estiva al prossimo mercato: Tonali resta un obiettivo

Sandro Tonali è un nome che alletta le grandi squadre della Serie A. Tra cui la Fiorentina che, ricorda Tuttosport, già in estate ha fatto recapitare un'offerta da 25 milioni di euro, rispedita al mittente dal Brescia. Ora, si va in campo e Tonali sarà un avversario, ma la sfida di lunedì sera sarà l'occasione per tornare a parlarne, perché il baby regista delle Rondinelle resta un obiettivo anche per il futuro.