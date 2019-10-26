Fiorentina, Dragowski: "Immobile fortissimo, Ribery modello assoluto"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Bartlomiej Dragowski, portiere della Fiorentina, ha concesso un'intervista sulle pagine de Il Messaggero di oggi, proiettandosi già alla sfida contro la Lazio e contro lo scatenato Ciro Immobile: "Fortissimo, sa trasformare una palla persa in un gol. In area non sai mai cosa può fare, ma spero di passare una serata da disoccupato...".

Quindi un paio di battute anche su due compagni di squadra. Cominciando da Franck Ribery: "Modello assoluto, lo seguo fuori e dentro il campo". Ma il portiere polacco spende parole dolci anche per Federico Chiesa: "Abbiamo cominciato insieme, siamo molto legati. Ed è fortissimo".