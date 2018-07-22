Fiorentina, Eysseric in uscita: Marsiglia in pole

© foto di Federico De Luca

Velentin Eysseric è pronto a tornare in patria. Come si legge sulle pagine del Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, l'ex Nizza non ha convinto e Corvino è pronto a monetizzare dalla sua cessione. In pole per il francese c'è l'Olympique Marsiglia, occhio anche a Nantes e Saint Etienne.