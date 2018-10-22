Fiorentina, fissato il prezzo per Nikola Milenkovic

© foto di Federico De Luca

La Fiorentina sembra aver fissato il prezzo per Nikola Milenkovic. Infatti secondo quanto riporta il Sun la dirigenza viola ha detto a coloro che sono interessate al giocatore serbo, soprattutto il Manchester United, che il prezzo del cartellino è di 40 milioni di sterline (45 milioni di euro circa). Non si faranno affari se questa valutazione non verrà soddisfatta quindi se lo United presenterà un'offerta inferiore. Questa cifra è leggermente superiore (di circa 10 milioni) a quello che la squadra di Mourinho è disposta a spendere considerando che i Red Devils hanno gia speso 61 milioni di sterline per i due centrali Bailly e Lindelof. Inoltre l'allenatore portoghese potrebbe fare leva sul connazionale di Milenkovic, Nemanja Matic che potrebbe convincere il giocatore viola a raggiungerlo a Manchester.