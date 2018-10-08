Fiorentina, l'elenco dei 14 convocati per gli impegni con le Nazionali

© foto di Federico Gaetano
Attraverso il proprio sito, la Fiorentina ha pubblicato l’elenco dei calciatori della prima squadra viola convocati nelle rispettive nazionali:
ITALIA
Biraghi e Chiesa - 10 ottobre vs Ucraina (amichevole), 14 ottobre vs Polonia (Nations League)
BURKINA FASO
Dabo - 13 ottobre andata vs Botswana (Qualificazione Coppa d'Africa), 16 ottobre ritorno vs Botswana (Qualificazione Coppa d'Africa)
OLANDA UNDER 21
Diks - 12 ottobre vs Lettonia U21 (Qualificazione Europei U21), 16 ottobre vs Ucraina U21 (Qualificazione Europei U21)
POLONIA U21
Dragowski - 12 ottobre vs Danimarca U21 (Qualificazione Europei U21), 16 ottobre vs Georgia U21 (Qualificazione Europei U21)
SVIZZERA
Edimilson Fernandes - 12 ottobre vs Belgio (UEFA Nations League), 15 ottobre vs Islanda (UEFA Nations League)
SLOVACCHIA
Hancko - 13 ottobre vs Repubblica Ceca (UEFA Nations League), 16 ottobre vs Ucraina (UEFA Nations League)
FRANCIA UNDER 20
Lafont
SERBIA
Milenkovic - 11 ottobre vs Montenegro (UEFA Nations League), 14 ottobre vs Romania (UEFA Nations League)
ARGENTINA
Pezzella
Simeone
CROAZIA
Pjaca - 12 ottobre vs Inghilterra (UEFA Nations League), 15 ottobre vs Spagna (UEFA Nations League)
ITALIA UNDER 20
Sottil - 11 ottobre vs Inghilterra (U20 Elite League), 16 ottobre vs Portogallo U20 (U20 Elite League)
SERBIA UNDER 19
Vlahovic - 11 ottobre vs Russia U19, 13 ottobre vs Russia U19