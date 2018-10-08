  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Fiorentina, l'elenco dei 14 convocati per gli impegni con le Nazionali

08.10.2018 18:30 di Marco Frattino  Twitter:    articolo letto 868 volte
© foto di Federico Gaetano

Attraverso il proprio sito, la Fiorentina ha pubblicato l’elenco dei calciatori della prima squadra viola convocati nelle rispettive nazionali:

ITALIA
Biraghi e Chiesa - 10 ottobre vs Ucraina (amichevole), 14 ottobre vs Polonia (Nations League)

BURKINA FASO
Dabo - 13 ottobre andata vs Botswana (Qualificazione Coppa d'Africa), 16 ottobre ritorno vs Botswana (Qualificazione Coppa d'Africa)

OLANDA UNDER 21
Diks - 12 ottobre vs Lettonia U21 (Qualificazione Europei U21), 16 ottobre vs Ucraina U21 (Qualificazione Europei U21)

POLONIA U21
Dragowski - 12 ottobre vs Danimarca U21 (Qualificazione Europei U21), 16 ottobre vs Georgia U21 (Qualificazione Europei U21)

SVIZZERA
Edimilson Fernandes - 12 ottobre vs Belgio (UEFA Nations League), 15 ottobre vs Islanda (UEFA Nations League)

SLOVACCHIA
Hancko - 13 ottobre vs Repubblica Ceca (UEFA Nations League), 16 ottobre vs Ucraina (UEFA Nations League)

FRANCIA UNDER 20
Lafont

SERBIA
Milenkovic - 11 ottobre vs Montenegro (UEFA Nations League), 14 ottobre vs Romania (UEFA Nations League)

ARGENTINA
Pezzella
Simeone

CROAZIA
Pjaca - 12 ottobre vs Inghilterra (UEFA Nations League), 15 ottobre vs Spagna (UEFA Nations League)

ITALIA UNDER 20
Sottil - 11 ottobre vs Inghilterra (U20 Elite League), 16 ottobre vs Portogallo U20 (U20 Elite League)

SERBIA UNDER 19
Vlahovic - 11 ottobre vs Russia U19, 13 ottobre vs Russia U19
Serie A senza emozioni. La Juve cala subito il sipario. Ventura-Chievo? La sua giusta dimensione. Gattuso, numeri da... Conte! E Ancelotti si sta prendendo il Vesuvio

