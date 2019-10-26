Fiorentina, Montella: "Se Badelj gioca sempre è perché mi dà garanzie"

Quella tra Fiorentina e Lazio è una partita speciale per il centrocampista Milan Badelj, tornato in viola dopo una parentesi di un anno non esattamente indimenticabile nella Capitale. Ne ha parlato in conferenza stampa anche il tecnico Vincenzo Montella: "Se gioca sempre è perché mi piace e mi dà più garanzie di altri. A Milano ha giocato su livelli eccezionali e sono contento del suo apporto".

Clicca qui per leggere la conferenza stampa integrale!