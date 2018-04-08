Fiorentina, Simeone più maturo e cattivo: vittoria da 10

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Simeone più maturo e cattivo, vittoria da 10, scrive nelle pagine interne la Gazzetta dello Sport per esaltare la prova dell'attaccante della Fiorentina, a segno nel successo per 2-0 sul campo della Roma. L'argentino è al terzo gol consecutivo - clamoroso quest'ultimo per cattiveria agonistica, fame e caparbietà - che lo porta complessivamente a quota 10 gol per il secondo anno di fila, in un campionato dove ha dovuto all'inizio soffrire molto per crescere.