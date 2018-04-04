VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie A

FOCUS TMW - Da Iago a Lapadula: i migliori marcatori delle 20 di A

04.04.2018 08:00 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 3695 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

In attesa degli ultimi recuperi, sono diversi i movimenti nella classifica dei migliori marcatori delle 20 di A. Icardi e Immobile allungano in vetta, mentre si ferma Dries Mertens. Dybala e Quagliarella segnano ancora e tornano al gol Giovanni Simeone e Iago Falque.

Atalanta 10 gol: Josip Ilicic
Benevento* 3 gol: Massimo Coda
Bologna 7 gol: Simone Verdi
Cagliari 8 gol: Leonardo Pavoletti
Chievo Verona* 9 gol: Roberto Inglese
Crotone* 6 gol: Ante Budimir
Fiorentina 9 gol: Giovanni Simeone
Genoa 4 gol: Gianluca Lapadula
Hellas Verona* 4 gol: Moise Kean
Inter* 24 gol: Mauro Icardi
Juventus 18 gol: Paulo Dybala
Lazio 26 gol: Ciro Immobile
Milan* 7 gol: Patrick Cutrone
Napoli 17 gol: Dries Mertens
Roma 14 gol: Edin Dzeko
Sampdoria 18 gol: Fabio Quagliarella
Sassuolo* 6 gol: El Kouma Babacar (4 con la Fiorentina)
SPAL 8 gol: Mirko Antenucci
Torino* 10 gol: Iago Falque
Udinese 7 gol: Kevin Lasagna

* una partita in meno
EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

Colpa di Allegri: la Juventus contro il Real Madrid ha raccolto quanto ha seminato nel 2018. Questo è il risultato di essersi accontentati del minimo

Colpa di Allegri: la Juventus contro il Real Madrid ha raccolto quanto ha seminato nel 2018. Questo è il risultato di essersi accontentati del minimo

Primo piano

FOCUS TMW - Tutte le regine d'Europa, fra soliti nomi e sorprese

FOCUS TMW - Tutte le regine d'Europa, fra soliti nomi e sorprese Battute finali per molti tornei del Vecchio Continente. Queste attualmente le capoliste di ogni nazione. Se da una parte ci sono le classiche Bayern, Barcellona, Juventus e Paris Saint-Germain, altrove ci sono molte sorprese. In Grecia l'Olympiacos fatica e al momento sta cedendo...
