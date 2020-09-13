focus Ligue 1, tutti i trasferimenti. PSG con la novità Florenzi, Lione vende

Di seguito l'elenco con tutti i trasferimenti aggiornati della Ligue 1, giorno per giorno e squadra per squadra:

ANGERS all. Stephane Moulin

Acquisti: Bernardoni (Bordeaux), I. Cissé (Paris FC, fp), P. D. Diaw (Caen, fp), T. Touré (Sochaux, fp), S. Doumbia (Rennes), Ebosse (Le Mans), K. Bemanga (Paris FC), L. Coulibaly (Cercle Brugge)

Cessioni: Guillaume (Valenciennes), V. Pajot (Metz), Cissé (Dunkerque), C. Ninga (Sivasspor), J. Mbock (Neuchatel Xamax)

- - -

BORDEAUX all. Jean-Louis Gasset

Acquisti: A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fp), A. Mendy (Brest, fp), A. Boupendza (Feirense, fp), O. Mandanda (US Créteil-Lusitanos, fp), P. Bernardoni (Nimes, fp)

Cessioni: Y. Benrahou (Nimes), Y. Ait Bennasser (Monaco, fp), P. Bernardoni (Angers), A. Boupendza (fc), F. Kamano (Lokomotiv Mosca), T. Carrique (Calahorra), A. Lauray (Villefranche), A. Lottin (Utrecht)

- - -

BREST all. Olivier Dall'Oglio

Acquisti: C. Herelle (Nizza), H. Tavares (Brest), R. Pierre-Gabriel (Mainz, p), F. Honorat (Saint-Etienne), R. Faivre (Monaco), G. Buon (US Avranches, fp), J. Le Douaron (Stade Briochin), S. Mounié (Huddersfield)

Cessioni: A. Mendy (Bordeaux, fp), M. Autret (Auxerre, fc), D. Osei Yaw (fc), J-C. Castelletto (Nantes, fc), G. Buon (Bastia-Borgo), D. Leon (Auxerre, fc), K. Mayi (fc), D. Kiki (fc), G. Belaud (Paris FC, fc)

- --

DIGIONE all. Stephane Jobard

Acquisti: A. Dobre (Bournemouth u19), P. Diop (Lione), E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Paris Saint-Germain, p), R. Philippe (Toulon, fp), E. Loiodice (Wolverhampton, fp), A. Scheidler (Orleans, fp), J. Panzo (Monaco), A. Chala (Toluca), R. Assalé (Young Boys), B. Celina (Swansea)

Cessioni: S. Mavididi (Juventus, fp), F. Balmont (fc), J. Cadiz (Benfica, fp), B. Soumaré (Sochaux), T Barbet (Bastia), N. Aguerd (Rennes), E. Loiodice (Las Palmas), M. Alphonse (Amiens)

- - -

LENS all. Frank Haise

Acquisti: I. Sylla (Tolosa), I. Ganago (Nizza), G. Kakuta (Amiens), A. Mendy (Orleans), F. Medina (Talleres), W. Farinez (Millonarios), L. Badé (Le Havre), J. Clauss (Arminia Bielefeld), C. Jean (Tolosa), C. Bayala (Ajaccio), S. Fofana (Udinese)

Cessioni: G. Gillet (Royal Charleroi, fc), M. Sylla (Cholet, fc), V. Belon (Stade Lavallois, p), M. Madri (fc), V. Wojtkowiak (fc), J. Keita (CSKA Sofia, p), T. Ducroq (Bastia, p), T. Vincensini (Bastia, p), A. Mendy (Servette)

- - -

LILLE all. Christophe Galtier

Acquisti: J. Alonso (Boca Juniors, fp), I. Lihadji (Olympique Marsiglia, fc), A. Flips (Ajaccio, fp), B. Yilmaz (Besiktas), Pizzuto (Pachuca), S. Botman (Ajax), Y. Dabila (Cercle Brugge), Jonathan David (Gent), A. Gomes (Manchester United), Show (Belenenses), O. Karnezis (Napoli), M. Kapi (Galatasaray)

Cessioni: E. Gueye (Mouscron), A. Brym (Mouscron), E. Zeka (Mouscron), E. Bocat (Mouscron), S. Agouzoul (Mouscron), H. Koffi (Mouscron), I. Faraj (Mouscron), V. Postolachi (Mouscron), V. Osimhen (Napoli), J. Onana (Mouscron), D. Nlandu (Mouscron), L. Remy (fc), R. Kouame (Troyes), S. Sadzoute (Pau), A. Jakubech (Kortrijk), J. Alonso (Atlético Mineiro), N. Gaitan (fc), A. Gomes (Boavista), Show (Boavista), Y. Dabila (Mouscron), L. Remy (Rizespor), Gabriel (Arsenal).

- - -

LORIENT all. Christophe Pelissier

Acquisti: M. Guel (Quevilly, fp), A. Grbic (Clermont), M. Dreyer (Amiens), Q. Boisgard (Tolosa), S. Diarra (Le Mans), J. Morel (Rennes), M. Mara (Paris FC, fp), G. Courtet (Ajaccio, fp), W. Ebane (Dunkerque), T. Chalobah (Chelsea), T. Monconduit (Amiens), A. Lauriente (Rennes).

Cessioni: M. Etuin (Le Mans), I. Meslier (Leeds), P. Lecoeuche (Ajaccio, p), M. Guel (Valenciennes), A. Lauriente (Rennes, fp), P. Ouaneh (Concarneau), J. Burban (Cholet, p), T. Renaud (Cholet, p), Pattier (Stade Briochin, p), Y. Kitala (Lione, fp), M. Kamissoko (Pau), J. Sainati (fc), J. Martins Pereira (fine carriera), J. Cabot (fc), M. Mara (Thonon Evian Grand Geneve), G. Courtet (Ajaccio)

- - -

OLYMPIQUE LIONE all. Rudi Garcia

Acquisti: T. Ndicka Matam (Bourg-en-Bresse, fp), L. Pintor (Troyes, fp), Y. Kitala (Lorient, fp), T. Kadewere (Le Havre, fp), K. Toko Ekambi (Villarreal), C. Ozkacar (Altay SK), P.C. Diop (Celta)

Cessioni: P. Diop (Digione), O. Solet (Salisburgo), M. Terrier (Rennes), L. Margueron (Clermont Foot), T. Ndicka Matam (KV Oostende), A. Gouiri (Nizza), Y. Kitala (Sochaux), L. Tousart (Hertha Berlino, fp), F. Marçal (Wolverhampton), Rafael (Basaksehir), L. Pintor (Troyes), K. Tete (Fulham), C. Tatarusanu (Milan)

- - -

OLYMPIQUE MARSIGLIA all. André Villas-Boas

Acquisti: P. Gueye (Havre, fc), A. Gonzalez (Villarreal), C. Rocchia (Sochaux, fine prestito), L. Balerdi (Borussia Dortmund, p), K. Mitroglou (PSV Eindhoven), Nagatomo (Galatasaray)

Cessioni: I. Lihadji (Lille, fc)

- - -

METZ all. Vincent Hognon

Acquisti: Tchimbembé (Troyes), M. Caillard (Guingamp), V. Dias Goncalves (Saint-Etienne), L. Gueye (As Generation Foot), A. Traore (Al-Adalah, fp), R. Mroivili (RFC Seraing, fp), V. Thill (Orleans, fp), C. T. Sabaly (Pau, fp), G. Poblete (San Lorenzo, fp), Y. Maziz (Le Mans, fp), G. Hein (Valenciennes, fp), L. Jans (Paderborn, fp), L. Pierre (Dunkerque, fp), T. Ambrose (Manchester City), V. Pajot (Angers), A. Jallow (Ajaccio, fine prestito), A. Dia Ndiaye (Sochaux, fp), K. N'Doram (Monaco), B. Kouyaté (Troyes)

Cessioni: A. Traore (Monaco, fp), L. Pierre (Dunkerque), A. Traore (Al-Adalah), A. Dia N'Diaye (RFC Seraing), G. Mikautadze (RFC Seraing), S. Lahssaini (RFC Seraing), A. Lo (RFC Seraing), Y. Godart (RFC Seraing), G. Dietsch (RFC Seraing), G. Hein (Auxerre), R. Mroivili (fine contratto), R. Cohade (fine contratto), M. Gakpa (Paris FC), V. Thill (Nacional de Madeira)

- - -

MONACO all. Niko Kovac

Acquisti: A. Disasi (Reims), H. Onyekuru (Galatasaray, fp), D. Sidibé (Everton, fp), N. Chadli (Anderlecht, fp), G. Biancone (Cercle Brugge, fp), W. Isidor (Laval, fp), A. Traoré (Metz, fp), J. Panzo (Cercle Brugge, fp), L. Foster (Cercle Brugge, fp), A. Aholou (Saint-Etienne, fp), S. Pavlovic (Partizan, fp), L. Badiashile (Amiens, fp), R. Majecki (Legia, fp), A. Musaba (NEC, fp), Ait Bennasser (Bordeaux, fp), S. Diop (Sochaux, fp), C. Henrique (Atlético Madrid), V. Mannone (Reading)

Cessioni: F. Antonucci (Feyenoord), L. Foster (Vitoria SC), A. Alioui (Le Havre), K. Glik (Benevento), B. Henrichs (Lipsia, p), R. Faivre (Brest), I. Slimani (Leicester, fp), T. Bakayoko (Chelsea, fp), A. Silva (Leicester, fp), D. Benaglio (fc), M. Sylla (fc), S. Sy (fc), J. Gaspar (Grenoble, fc), D. Subasic (fc), K. N'Doram (fc), A. Musaba (Bruges, p), J. Panzo (Digione), W. Isidor (Bastia-Borgo), A. Bongiovanni (Den Bosch). N. Chadli (Basaksehir), H. Marcelin (Cercle Brugge), A. Traoré (Hatayspor)

- - -

MONTPELLIER all. Michel Der Zakarian

Acquisti: J. Omlin (Montpellier), Y. Ammour (Beziers, fp), B. Badu (Chambly, fp), P. Skuletic (Sivasspor, fp), S. Mavididi (Juventus), J. Omlin (Basilea)

Cessioni: G. Rulli (Real Sociedad, fp), K. Kaiboué (FC Sète 34), S. Camara (fc), B. Boutobba (Niort)

- - -

NANTES all. Christian Gourcuff

Acquisti: R. Kolo Muani (US Boulogne, fp), J-C. Castelletto (Brest, fc), M. Simon (Levante), P. Chirivella (Liverpool, fc), A. Ba (Aris Salonicco), M. Dupé (Clermont Foot, fp), L. Evangelista (Vitoria Guimaraes, fp).

Cessioni: L. Evangelista (Red Bull Bragantino, p), M. Dupé (Clermont Foot), A. Olliero (Pau FC), Braat (Chamois Niortais), M. Wague (Amiens), E. Youan (San Gallo).

- - -

NIZZA all. Patrick Vieira

Acquisti: D. Ndoye (Losanna, fp), R. Coly (Famalicao, fp), A. Tameze (Atalanta, fp), J. Lotomba (Young Boys, fp), R. Lopes (Siviglia, p), H. Mahou (Red Star, fp), J. Makengo (Tolosa, fp), I. Cissé (Famalicao, fp), I. Sacko (Troyes, fp), A. Gouiri (Lione), R. Bambu (Atlético Paranaense), M. Schneiderlin (Everton), H. Kamara (Reims), F. Daniliuc (Bayern), E. Sylvestre (Auxerre)

Cessioni: C. Herelle (Brest), H. Hamache (Boavista), I. Ganago (Lens), I. Cisse (Chateauroux, p), A. Ounas (Napoli, fp), M. Wague (Barcellona, fp), R. Durmisi (Lazio, fp), A. Lusamba (fc), Y. Clementia (fc), G. Lloris (Auxerre), M. Sarr (Chelsea), I. Sacko (Cosenza), A. Tameze (Hellas Verona)

- - -

NIMES all. Bernard Blaquart

Acquisti: A. Cubas (Talleres), T. Sainte-Luce (Gazelec Ajaccio), B. Meling (Rosenborg), B. Reynet (Tolosa), Y. Benrahou (Bordeaux)

Cessioni: Sainte-Luce (Red Star, p), T. Valls (fc), P. Bernardoni (Bordeaux, fp), V. Stojanovski (Chambly)

- - -

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN all. Thomas Tuchel

Acquisti: A. Areola (Real Madrid, p), E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Havre AC), M. Icardi (Inter), S. Rico (Siviglia), A. Florenzi (Roma)

Cessioni: A. Aouchiche (Saint-Etienne), E. J. Ebimbe (Digione), T. Meunier (Borussia Dortmund, fc), M. Sissako (Standard Liegi), Edinson Cavani (fc), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Areola (Fulham), L. Mbe Soh (Nottingham Forest)

- - -

REIMS all. David Guion

Acquisti: V. Berisha (Lazio), A. Donis (Stoccarda), W. Faes (KV Oostende, fp), F. Hornby (Everton), T. De Smet (Saint-Trond VV)

Cessioni: B. Brahimi (Le Mans, p), L. Costa (Le Mans, p), A. Disasi (Monaco), T. Nkada (Aalborg, p), Y. Aouladzian (Boulogne), Kebbal (Dunkerque), H Kamara (Nizza), N. Mbemba (Havre AC, fc), N. Lemaitre (Quevilly Rouen Metropole), A. Romao (Guingamp)

- - -

RENNES all. Julien Stephan

Acquisti: N. Aguerd (Digione), M. Terrier (Olympique Lione), A. Lauriente (Lorient, fine prestito), L. Brassier (Valenciennes, fp), N. Diallo (Avranches, fp), H. El Mokeddem (Laval, fp), S. Nzonzi (Roma), M. Bernauer (Concarneau, fp), J. Tell (Stade Malherbe Caen, fp), S. Guirassy (Amiens)

Cessioni: R. Guitane (Maritimo), D. Poha (Vitoria SC), M. Guclu (Valenciennes, p), S. Doumbia (Angers), J. Tell (Clermont), M. Picouleau (Valenciennes, fc), J. Gnagnon (Siviglia, fp), R. Mandanda (fc), M. Bernauer (Le Mans), J. Morel (Lorient, fc), A. Kerouedan (Rodez Aveyron Foot), J. Johansson (Goteborg, fc), A. Lauriente (Lorient), J. Siebatcheu (Young Boys)

- - -

SAINT-ETIENNE all. Claude Puel

Acquisti: Adil Aouchiche (PSG, fp), T. Kolodziejczak (Tigres), H. Moukoudi (Middlesbrough, fp), Y. Neyou (Braga, p), R. Souici (Servette, fp), A. Sissoko (Le Puy Foot, fp), M. Gueye (Nancy, fp), V. Dias Goncalves (Nancy, fp), J-P. Krasso (SAS Football Epinal)

Cessioni: Y. Cabaye (fine contratto), L. Perrin (fine carriera), M. Gueye (Oostende), Nadé (Quevilly Rouen Meétropole, p), T. Vermot (Orleans), J. Aholou (Monaco, fp), V. Dias Goncalves (Metz), W. Saliba (Arsenal, fine prestito), F. Honorat (Brest), A. Katranis (Hatayspor)

- - -

STRASBURGO all. Thierry Laurey

Acquisti: M. Zemzemi (Club Africain, fp), M. Waris (Porto), I. Saadi (Cercle Brugge, fp), M. Chahiri (Red Star, fp), M. Siby (Valenciennes)

Cessioni: J. Grimm (fine contratto), D. Tchamba (Strømsgodset), B. Corgnet (fine contratto), A. Ndour (Sochaux), Zemzemi (Avranches)