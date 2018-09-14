FOCUS TMW - Limite prestiti, Bologna a quota 17: ma solo 1 esubero

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

La FIFA vuole limitare i prestiti: solamente 8 a stagione. Il Bologna ne ha 17

I felsinei possono guardare con ottimismo alla innovazione della FIFA. La linea societaria ne verrebbe intaccata solo in parte, perché i rossoblù non hanno grossi numeri di calciatori in prestito e, se fosse confermata la decisione, alcuni calciatori troverebbero più semplicemente casa, poiché hanno mercato.

UN SOLO ESUBERO - Alla fine sono nove i calciatori che sono fuori dalle regole che avrebbe messo la FIFA. Oltre agli otto non under 21, con qualche nome altisonante come Taider o Krafth, c'è il solo Vassallo, acquistato dal Bologna qualche anno fa e poi girato subito in Serie B, al Brescia, poi in C tra Carrarese e ora Catania. Non ha mai giocato con la Primavera.

Ecco la lista

PRESTITI

Oikonomou, Krafth, Crisetig, Taider, Rizzo, Falletti, Avenatti, Petkovic

UNDER 21

Ravaglia, Sarr, Brignani, El Kaouakibi, Cozzari, Trovade, Kingsley, Pattarello,

UNDER 21 MA NON DEL VIVAIO

Vassallo