FOTO - Inter fuori dall'Europa, solo 0-0 con lo Shakhtar: le immagini della sfida di San Siro
0-0 a San Siro tra Inter e Shakhtar Donetsk e nerazzurri fuori sia dalla Champions che dall'Europa League. Di seguito le immagini della sfida di San Siro tra la formazione di Antonio Conte e gli ucraini.
Db Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: Tete-Alessandro Bastoni © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Image Sport nella foto: San Siro © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Image Sport nella foto: Lautaro Martinez © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Image Sport nella foto: Lautaro Martinez-Valerij Bondar © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Image Sport nella foto: Nicolo' Barella © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Db Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: Anatolij Trubin © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Db Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: Valerij Bondar-Lautaro Martinez © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Db Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: Lautaro Martinez-Romelu Lukaku © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Image Sport nella foto: Antonio Conte-Christian Eriksen © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Image Sport nella foto: Achraf Hakimi-Mykola Matvijenko © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Image Sport nella foto: Antonio Conte © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Image Sport nella foto: Lautaro Martinez © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Db Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: Christian Eriksen © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Db Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: Samir Handanovic © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Db Milano 09/12/2020 - Champions League / Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: Romelu Lukaku © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Altre notizie Serie A
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Inter niente Europa, e non è l’unica. Quindi cambia il giudizio?Parla il campo. E il campo è una sentenza durissima per l’Inter:...
Le più lette
Primo piano
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510