Franco Baresi: "Sarà un bel derby. L'Inter sta facendo bene"

L'ex difensore del Milan Franco Baresi ha concesso una breve intervista ai microfoni di FcInterNews.it in vista del derby che vedrà il Diavolo sfidare domenica sera l'Inter di Luciano Spalletti. Queste le sue parole: "A mio avviso sarà un bel derby. Sfide come queste sono imprevedibili, è difficile dire alla vigilia quale sarà il verdetto - ha spiegato l'ex numero 6 rossonero -. Senz'altro sono queste le gare dove è importante fare risultato, sia per non perdere terreno rispetto a quelle davanti che per crescere a livello di autostima. L'Inter sta facendo bene, è tornata in Champions League e sta rendendo nel modo giusto. Chiaro che anche per il Milan l'obiettivo è quello di tornare nell'Europa che conta, come è accaduto sull'altra sponda del Naviglio. Io, da rossonero, me lo auguro".