Frosinone, sondaggio per lo svincolato Polenta

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Dopo lo Spezia, che lo ha messo in stand-by in attesa di capire se potrà o meno sforare il budget fissato a inizio anno, un altro club italiano si è mosso per il difensore Diego Polenta, ex Bari e Genoa. Il classe '92 è attualmente svincolato dopo l'esperienza al Nacional in Uruguay e attende una chiamata dall'Italia. Lo riporta Il Secolo XIX spiegando che il centrale avrebbe già dato un assenso di massima ai liguri.