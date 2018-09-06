Frosinone, Zampano: "Daremo tutto per la prima allo 'Stirpe'"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Conferenza stampa in casa Frosinone con protagonista l'ex Pescara Francesco Zampano. Ecco quanto evidenziato dal sito Tg24.info: “Ex Sampdoria? Sono arrivato fino in Primavera con la Sampdoria, ma adesso è acqua passata. Penso solo al bene del Frosinone. Infortunio contro la Lazio? Ho avuto un problemino, ma niente di che. Ci alleniamo bene durante la settimana, ma siamo consapevoli che dobbiamo crescere ancora. Partita contro la Samp? Noi sappiamo la nostra forza, avremo l’aiuto della nostra gente. E’ la prima partita in casa, ci teniamo a fare bene. Loro sono reduci dalla bella vittoria contro il Napoli, ma non credo sottovaluteranno l’incontro. Noi vogliamo vincere anche per i nostri tifosi. La chiave del match potrà essere proprio i duelli sugli esterni. Non facciamo gol? E’ colpa di tutta la squadra, non solo dei calciatori offensivi. Perica? Ci ho giocato anche ad Udine. E’ un buon calciatore, è giovane. Si deve ancora ambientare, ma così come tanti altri calciatori”.