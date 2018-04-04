VERSIONE MOBILE
  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Corsa Scudetto chiusa dopo il pareggio del Napoli al Mapei Stadium?
  Si, il Napoli non riuscirà a recuperare 4 punti
  No, sarà decisivo lo scontro diretto

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

Fuga per la vittoria. Emulando Pelé, CR7 ha la sua immagine da copertina

04.04.2018 06:45 di Simone Bernabei  Twitter:    articolo letto 5818 volte
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Mischiare realtà e finzione è spesso un esercizio difficile da mettere in pratica. Il rischio di cadere nella banalità o piuttosto in una sciagurata mistificazione di ciò che è successo rispetto a ciò che è stato messo in scena è alto. Ma in questo caso la sovrapposizione può starci. Era il 1981 quando il maestro del cinema hollywoodiano John Huston fece uscire il celebre film ‘Fuga per la vittoria’. La pellicola, oltre che per il tema trattato, è rimasta celebre per la presenza mista di attori conclamati e miti dello sport. Pelé su tutti. E proprio O’Rey (Fernandez nel film), nella sfida degli Alleati contro i tedeschi, mette a segno una straordinaria rovesciata che vale il 4-4, facendo alzare in piedi per applaudirlo anche il maggiore Von Steiner, ufficiale tedesco. Ecco, sovrapponete le due immagini, quella ‘finta’ di Pelé e quella più vera che mai di Ronaldo, e vi accorgerete delle somiglianze. Che ci sono pure nelle reazioni, perché nel nostro caso ad alzarsi in piedi è la controparte, ovvero il pubblico juventino che sportivamente ha riconosciuto la meraviglia del gesto tecnico. “Sono un po’ geloso, Ronaldo mi ha rubato la copertina”, ha ammesso in sala stampa Zinedine Zidane. Non che il portoghese ne avesse bisogno, di una nuova copertina. Ma creare un’immagine che in Italia è talmente emblematica da diventare icona delle figurine calcistiche più celebri è comunque cosa non da poco.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

Colpa di Allegri: la Juventus contro il Real Madrid ha raccolto quanto ha seminato nel 2018. Questo è il risultato di essersi accontentati del minimo

Colpa di Allegri: la Juventus contro il Real Madrid ha raccolto quanto ha seminato nel 2018. Questo è il risultato di essersi accontentati del minimo

Primo piano

FOCUS TMW - Tutte le regine d'Europa, fra soliti nomi e sorprese

FOCUS TMW - Tutte le regine d'Europa, fra soliti nomi e sorprese Battute finali per molti tornei del Vecchio Continente. Queste attualmente le capoliste di ogni nazione. Se da una parte ci sono le classiche Bayern, Barcellona, Juventus e Paris Saint-Germain, altrove ci sono molte sorprese. In Grecia l'Olympiacos fatica e al momento sta cedendo...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Norme sulla privacy - Cookie policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOMERCATOWEB.COM ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
CHIUDI
Questo sito utilizza i cookie. Accedendo a questo sito, accetti il fatto che potremmo
memorizzare e accedere ai cookie sul tuo dispositivo.
Clicca qui per maggiori informazioni.