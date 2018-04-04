Fuga per la vittoria. Emulando Pelé, CR7 ha la sua immagine da copertina

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Mischiare realtà e finzione è spesso un esercizio difficile da mettere in pratica. Il rischio di cadere nella banalità o piuttosto in una sciagurata mistificazione di ciò che è successo rispetto a ciò che è stato messo in scena è alto. Ma in questo caso la sovrapposizione può starci. Era il 1981 quando il maestro del cinema hollywoodiano John Huston fece uscire il celebre film ‘Fuga per la vittoria’. La pellicola, oltre che per il tema trattato, è rimasta celebre per la presenza mista di attori conclamati e miti dello sport. Pelé su tutti. E proprio O’Rey (Fernandez nel film), nella sfida degli Alleati contro i tedeschi, mette a segno una straordinaria rovesciata che vale il 4-4, facendo alzare in piedi per applaudirlo anche il maggiore Von Steiner, ufficiale tedesco. Ecco, sovrapponete le due immagini, quella ‘finta’ di Pelé e quella più vera che mai di Ronaldo, e vi accorgerete delle somiglianze. Che ci sono pure nelle reazioni, perché nel nostro caso ad alzarsi in piedi è la controparte, ovvero il pubblico juventino che sportivamente ha riconosciuto la meraviglia del gesto tecnico. “Sono un po’ geloso, Ronaldo mi ha rubato la copertina”, ha ammesso in sala stampa Zinedine Zidane. Non che il portoghese ne avesse bisogno, di una nuova copertina. Ma creare un’immagine che in Italia è talmente emblematica da diventare icona delle figurine calcistiche più celebri è comunque cosa non da poco.