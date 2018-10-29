Genoa, Biraschi: "Bicchiere mezzo pieno. Più cattivi con Juric"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Davide Biraschi, difensore del Genoa, ha parlato in zona mista al termine del pareggio contro l'Udinese: "Abbiamo fatto una buona partita e abbiamo preso un punto importante soprattutto perché ottenuto in dieci. Forse dovevamo mettere un po' di cattiveria in più ma occorre guardare il bicchiere mezzo pieno. Adesso pensiamo alla gara di mercoledì contro il Milan. Molli non è l'aggettivo giusto da utilizzare. Sicuramente ci siamo abbassati forse un po' troppo ma non so per quale motivo. Dovevamo fare più possesso; l'Udinese ha però grande qualità. Il loro secondo pareggio di De Paul arriva da un tiro importante. A San Siro con quale mentalità? Con quella vincente come abbiamo fatto contro la Juventus. Il Milan arriva da un periodo non positivo e ha bisogno di punti. Avremo lo spirito dei guerrieri. Romero? Ha qualità enormi, è class 1998 e ha grandi qualità per crescere e far bene, deve migliorare sotto il punto di vista dell'esperienza ma diventerà un grandissimo giocatore. Le richieste di Juric? Probabilmente il tipo di gioco di Juric è molto dispendioso. Dovremo alzare l'asticella, ci fa giocare uomo contro uomo a tutto campo. Ci sono da oliare i meccanismi. La diversità rispetto a Ballardini? Il modo diverso di giocare, alza l'asticella dell'agonismo vuole che si vada sempre a 2.000 all'ora e la cattiveria sull'uomo". A riportarlo è GenoaNews1893.it.