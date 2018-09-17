Genoa, Lazovic a TMW: "Blackout col Sassuolo ha insegnato molto"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Darko Lazovic, laterale del Genoa, ha parlato ai microfoni di TMW commentando anche l'inizio di campionato per i rossoblù. "Io guardo al futuro sempre in modo positivo. Siamo partiti bene in Coppa Italia e alla prima abbiamo battuto l'Empoli. Peccato per il black-out col Sassuolo, ma quell'inizio coi neroverdi ci ha insegnato tanto. Io voglio sempre farmi trovare pronto. Voglio mettere in difficoltà il mister in ogni occasione allenandomi sempre al meglio".