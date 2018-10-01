Genoa, Piatek vale già 40 milioni: il Cracovia avrà una percentuale

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Secondo quanto riferito dalla Gazzetta dello Sport, l'attaccante del Genoa Piatek, pagato 4 milioni in estate da Preziosi, adesso vale già almeno 40 milioni di euro. Preziosi ha dichiarato che a gennaio non partirà, cosa che non si potrà in vista della prossima estate. A sfregarsi le mani c'è anche il suo ex club, ovvero il Cracovia, che in caso di cessione incasserà una percentuale sulla vendita.