Genoa, Preziosi: "Folle pensare a un addio a gennaio di Piatek"

Enrico Preziosi, presidente del Genoa, ha parlato alla Gazzetta dello Sport: "Piatek? Sono molto contento, è ovvio. Sapevamo che aveva grandi doti e un talento innato ma non posso dire: "Io lo sapevo", non direi la verità. Non ci divertiamo a investire 4-5 milioni a caso: sicuramente il suo rendimento ci sta ripagando dello sforzo economico. Via a gennaio? Sarebbe folle solo pensarlo. Futuro? Per allestire ogni anno squadre importanti, al di là del risultato, servono budget alti. Lui ci sta ripagando dell'investimento ma poi sappiamo tutti benissimo che ci sono i procuratori e qualche solletico in questo senso...".