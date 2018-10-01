Genoa, Radu: "Sogno di tornare all'Inter ma mi piace anche la Premier"

Ionut Radu, portiere di proprietà dell'Inter in prestito al Genoa, ha parlato a DigiSport: "Juventus? Spero di esserci, ma al momento pensiamo alla partita con il Parma. Poi voglio la qualificazione con la Nazionale Under 21 all'Europeo, che per me è molto importante. Federico Marchetti mi aiuta molto, mi dà consigli durante gli allenamenti e prima delle partite. Siamo due ottimi portieri e ci alleniamo molto bene, poi è il mister a decidere chi gioca. Quando ero all'Inter avevo 18 anni, mi è stata data l'opportunità di fare il secondo portiere, ma poi mi sono infortunato. All'Inter mi sono sempre sentito a casa e il mio sogno è quello di tornare, anche se non mi dispiacerebbe giocare in Premier League. Però devo mantenere i piedi per terra e prepararmi bene. Sono felice di essere stato il portiere romeno più costoso della storia, mi viene la pelle d'oca a pensarci; sono molto felice del momento che sto vivendo". A riportarlo è FcInterNews.it.