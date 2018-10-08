Guidolin: "Sono stato vicino al ritorno all'Udinese"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Intervenuto ai microfoni di Tuttoudinese, Francesco Guidolin svela un retroscena: "Sì, c'è stata la possibilità di tornare a Udine, ma non c'è stato poi il seguito. Mi sono fermato, ho recuperato fiato e guardato altro, ora un po' di voglia mi è tornata, ma ho un certo tipo di carriera alle spalle, quindi dev'essere un progetto veramente stimolante per convincermi a risedermi in panchina, ma un po' di voglia c'è di nuovo, non posso negarlo. Per quanto riguarda la Nazionale - aggiunge sulle voci che lo davano in azzurro qualche anno fa-, ero stato vicino quando avevo deciso di legarmi a vita all'Udinese come consulente, ero tra i papabili e me lo ha confermato lo stesso Tavecchio con cui parlai rapidamente. A un certo punto sembrava mancasse solo una telefonata, Castelfranco era in fermento, perchè la Nazionale è stimolante anche per chi non segue il calcio, invece non è successo e va bene lo stesso. Ho avuto la possibilità di andare in Inghilterra, quindi una porta è rimasta chiusa e se n'è aperta un'altra".