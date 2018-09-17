© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Minuto numero 91 di Spal-Atalanta. Ilicic chiede e ottiene il triangolo e sta per calciare, Petagna mette davanti la gamba e compie fallo. Non avrebbe mai raggiunto il pallone e il suo intervento è abbastanza solare. L'arbitro sembra indicare il dischetto, praticamente senza esitazioni, salvo poi correggersi e concedere una punizione.

Si accende la macchina del Var, l'arbitro conferma la sua decisione: sarà punizione dal limite. Peccato che Ilicic colpisca Petagna decisamente dentro l'area. Non può non essere rigore, in questo caso, perché è un qualcosa di oggettivo: l'attaccante della Spal è sulla riga e, da regolamento, non può che essere concesso il tiro dagli undici metri.

A questo punto la domanda è lecita: a cosa serve il Var, così? È inutile. A meno che Mariani non abbia avuto dei dubbi sul fallo di Petagna. Ma a quel punto avrebbe dovuto essere ravvisato il fallo di Ilicic. Insomma, magari un po' di chiarezza non sarebbe male. Visto che è solo l'ultimo (stavolta ininfluente) erroraccio di giornata. Diversamente da tutti gli altri questo, però, era un dato oggettivo.