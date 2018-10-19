Inter-Milan e l'ultimo derby. Con Icardi mattatore al contrario

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

L'ultimo derby è stato un derby unico, a modo suo. L'unico anno, e forse ultimo, in cui si è tenuto derby tra proprietà cinesi. Stavolta è Cina contro Stati Uniti, allora era Suning contro Yonghong Li. L'ultimo derby si è giocato il 4 aprile 2018, posticipato dopo la scomparsa del capitano della Fiorentina, Davide Astori. L'ultimo derby è stato spettacolare ma ricco d'errori. Quello di Mauro Icardi, mattatore della gara d'andata il 15 ottobre del 2017 con una tripletta, ed autore di un errore allo scadere che non ha spostato l'equilibrio dallo 0-0 finale. Al 39', il gol annullato per fuorigioco dal VAR, nel primo tempo pure il miracolo di Handanovic su Bonucci. Donnarumma non meraviglia ma tanto basta, la scarpa in fuorigioco di Icardi è quella in più, quella che non tocca il pallone al 91' quella in meno. E l'ultimo derby cinese è stato quello delle emozioni. Ma anche dello 0-0 finale.