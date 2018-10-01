Le pagelle di Belotti: il Gallo non canta ma assiste. Troppo solo in attacco

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il gol non è arrivato, la prestazione generosa però sì. Andrea Belotti non ha fatto gol ma si è sbattuto tanto e ha aiutato i compagni per tutta la partita. Nella prima parte del match è stato lasciato veramente troppo solo, meglio nel finale, dopo gli ingressi in campo di Iago Falque e Zaza. Il rientro dopo l'infortunio dello spagnolo sarà molto importante per lui, intanto però resta una prova generosa che ha contribuito, in parte, alla vittoria dei granata.

I VOTI

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 6

Corriere della Sera: 6

Tuttosport: 6

Tuttomercatoweb.com: 5,5