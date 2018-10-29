Le pagelle di Cutrone: osannato da San Siro. Gol e assist da urlo

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Gattuso gli dà fiducia e Patrick Cutrone la ripaga subito. Suo il gol del vantaggio del Milan, suo l'assist per Gonzalo Higuain che ha rimesso i rossoneri in parità. Il pubblico lo osanna sia al momento della lettura delle formazioni che quando viene sostituito. Tutti lo volevano dal primo minuto e l'attaccante ha fatto capire di meritare eccome la maglia da titolare. In moto perpetuo dall'inizio alla fine.

I VOTI:

TuttoMercatoWeb.com: 7,5

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 7,5

Corriere della Sera: 7,5

Tuttosport: 7

Corriere dello Sport: 7,5