Le pagelle di D'Anna: ancora a -1. Contro il Milan per evitare l'esonero

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il segno meno in classifica è sempre lì, non se ne vuole andare, e la colpa è chiaramente anche di Lorenzo D'Anna. Dopo l'avvio convincente, alla prima giornata contro la Juventus, il suo Chievo si è sciolto come neve al sole e la sconfitta di ieri contro il Torino pesa come un macigno. Serve un cambio di passo il prima possibile, altrimenti l'esonero sarà inevitabile.

I VOTI

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 5

Corriere della Sera: 5,5

Tuttosport: 5,5