Le pagelle di Fabian: tra i migliori. Migliora gara per gara

Fabian Ruiz continua a crescere, migliora settimana dopo settimana e Ancelotti potrà puntare su di lui per cercare di tenere aperto il campionato il più a lungo possibile. Splendido slalom nel primo tempo, prima dell'appoggio a Insigne che però non riesce a segnare per la prodezza difensiva di Manolas. Al momento il proprio tecnico lo preferisce a Zielinski e lo spagnolo non si sta facendo trovare impreparato, non mollando e non risparmiandosi mai.

I VOTI:

TuttoMercatoWeb.com: 6,5

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 6

Corriere della Sera: 7

Tuttosport: 7

Corriere dello Sport: 7