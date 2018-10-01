Le pagelle di Gasperini: spintoni incommentabili. Scelte ok

© foto di Federico De Luca

Non commentabile la sua corsa verso Pioli subito dopo il triplice fischio della partita persa contro la Fiorentina. La sua Atalanta ha pagato l'errore dell'arbitro in occasione del calcio di rigore fischiato per il contatto tra Chiesa e Toloi ma Gian Piero Gasperini, allenatore di un gruppo formato anche da tanti giovani deve dare l'esempio e ieri pomeriggio al Franchi di certo non lo ha dato. Vittoria che manca da più di un mese, dalla prima giornata contro il Frosinone, e il nervosismo deriva certamente anche da questo. E pensare che comunque aveva azzeccato praticamente tutte le scelte.

I VOTI

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 6,5

Corriere della Sera: 6

Tuttosport: 6,5