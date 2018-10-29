Le pagelle di Gattuso: la squadra è con lui. Panchina salva

© foto di DANIELE MASCOLO/PHOTOVIEWS

Il Milan soffre e reagisce e il merito va anche a Rino Gattuso. Le risposte che aspettava sono arrivate, almeno sotto il punto di vista della voglia di risorgere e lottare per l'allenatore che aveva il posto in discussione. La sua panchina scricchiola un po' meno e la squadra ha dimostrato di essere con lui, anche se non può ancora bastare, visto che mercoledì si torna subito in campo e con Piatek da avversario il tecnico rossonero dovrà per prima cosa sistemare la sua difesa.

I VOTI:

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 7

Corriere della Sera: 7

Tuttosport: 6,5

Corriere dello Sport: 7