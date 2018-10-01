Le pagelle di Gomez: predica nel deserto. Unico veramente in palla

© foto di Federico De Luca

Alejandro Gomez è stato senza ombra di dubbio il migliore in campo nella partita persa dall'Atalanta al Franchi contro la Fiorentina e per ripartire da una situazione che si sta facendo veramente pesante e critica, visto che i nerazzurri non vincono dallo scorso 20 agosto, servirà tutta la sua esperienza e voglia di tornare in alto. I suoi compagni non lo hanno aiutato e sembra davvero predicare nel deserto.

I VOTI

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 6,5

Corriere della Sera: 6,5

Tuttosport: 6,5

Tuttomercatoweb.com: 7