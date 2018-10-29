Le pagelle di Insigne: serata storta ma il suo guizzo vale l'1-1

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Molto spesso decisivo in questo inizio di stagione, Lorenzo Insigne ha vissuto forse la sua peggior serata dell'anno nella gara di ieri sera contro la Roma. Impreciso al tiro, poco pericoloso in generale e a volte anche poco altruista. Decisivo comunque nell'azione che porta al gol di Mertens: l'uno due con Zielinski è fantastico e riesce a trovare energie insperate a pochi secondi dalla fine della partita. La sua zampata è dunque presente anche nella gara contro la Roma, nonostante le ombre di una partita non certo tra le sue migliori.

I VOTI:

TuttoMercatoWeb.com: 6

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 6

Corriere della Sera: 5

Tuttosport: 6

Corriere dello Sport: 5,5