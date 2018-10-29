Le pagelle di Mertens: zampata vincente. Il miglior comprimario

Una zampata che vale un punto in una gara che lo ha visto in panchina all'inizio e poi protagonista nel finale. Dries Mertens è destinato a fare il comprimario in questa stagione, Carlo Ancelotti lo alternerà con Milik, ma quando viene chiamato in causa riesce sempre a rispondere presente. Incide più dei suoi colleghi quando subentra e anche se non gradisce la panchina è e resterà un'arma in più che il tecnico azzurro utilizzerà molto spesso.

I VOTI:

TuttoMercatoWeb.com: 7

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 7

Corriere della Sera: 7

Tuttosport: 7

Corriere dello Sport: 7