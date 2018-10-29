Le pagelle di Saponara: l'ex che punge. Gol e assist nel suo San Siro

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il più classico dei gol dell'ex e una partita da grande proprio a San Siro, stadio che non gli aveva portato bene nella sua esperienza al Milan. Riccardo Saponara è tornato titolare dopo l'infortunio che lo ha tenuto ai box per alcune settimane e oltre alla rete del momentaneo 1-1 ha fornito anche l'assist a Quagliarella per il vantaggio blucerchiato. Quando prende palla i rossoneri vanno sempre in difficoltà ma la sua super serata è rovinata dal contro sorpasso firmato da Higuain e Suso.

I VOTI:

TuttoMercatoWeb.com: 7

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 7

Corriere della Sera: 7

Tuttosport: 6,5

Corriere dello Sport: 7