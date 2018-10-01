Le pagelle di Veretout: glaciale dal dischetto. Insostituibile per Pioli

© foto di Federico De Luca

In qualsiasi ruolo del centrocampo venga impiegato Jordan Veretout riesce sempre a essere importante. Ieri è stato glaciale dal dischetto e ha contribuito in prima persona al successo della Fiorentina contro l'Atalanta. Qualità e quantità in mediana, Pioli ha il suo regista muscoloso che riesce a dare ordine e disciplina a tutta la squadra.

I VOTI

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 7

Corriere della Sera: 6,5

Tuttosport: 7

Tuttomercatoweb.com: 6,5