Torna la Bundesliga! Acquisti, cessioni e formazioni tipo delle 18 partecipanti
ARMINIA BIELEFELD
ACQUISTI: Sergio Cordova (Augsburg, prestito), Nathan de Medina (Mouscron), Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven, prestito), Christian Gebauer (SCR Altach), Philipp Klewin (Erzgebirge Aue), Jacob Laursen (Odense), Noel Niemann (1860 Munich), Can Özcan (Alemannia Aachen, fine prestito), Nikolai Rehnen (Alemannia Aachen, fine prestito), Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City)
CESSIONI: Jonathan Clauss (Lens), Agoston Kiss (Haladas, fine prestito), Philipp Klewin (fine contratto), Alex Perez (fine contratto), Nils Quaschner (fine contratto), Stefan Salger (1860 Munich), Keanu Staude (fine contratto), Patrick Weihrauch (fine contratto)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Ortega; Brunner, Nilsson, Pieper, Laursen; Edmundsson, Prietl, Hartel; Voglsammer, Klos, Cordova.
- - -
AUGSBURG
ACQUISTI: Daniel Caligiuri (Schalke), Kevin Danso (Southampton, fine prestito), Rafal Gikiewicz (Union Berlin), Michael Gregoritsch (Schalke, fine prestito), Robert Gumny (Lech Poznan), Mads Pedersen (FC Zürich, fine prestito), Nico Schlotterbeck (Union Berlin, prestito), Tobias Strobl (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Felix Uduokhai (Wolfsburg, riscatto dal prestito)
CESSIONI: Daniel Baier (fine contratto), Kavin Danso (Fortuna Düsseldorf, prestito), Sergio Cordova (Arminia Bielefeld, prestito), Fabian Giefer (FC Würzburger Kickers), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen, fine prestito), Maurice Malone (Wehen Wiesbaden, prestito), Stephan Lichtsteiner (fine contratto), Andreas Luthe (Union Berlin), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven), Tim Rieder (Kaiserslautern), Jozo Stanic (Zwickau, prestito), Georg Teigl (Austria Vienna), Felix Uduokhai (Wolfsburg, fine prestito)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Glikiewicz; Framberger, Uduokhai, Grouweleeuw, Iago; Caligiuri, Rani Khedira, Strobl, Vargas; Niederlechner, Finnbogason.
- - -
BAYER LEVERKUSEN
ACQUISTI: Lennart Grill (Kaiserslautern), Tin Jedvaj (Augsburg, fine prestito), Joel Pohjanpalo (Amburgo, fine prestito), Panos Retsos (Sheffield United, fine prestito), Patrik Schick (Roma), Adrian Stanilewicz (Darmstadt)
CESSIONI: Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Kevin Volland (Monaco)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Hradecky; Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Aranguiz, Palacios; Wirtz, Amiri, Diaby; Schick.
- - -
BAYERN MONACO
ACQUISTI: Adrian Fein (Amburgo, fine prestito), Barry Hepburn (Celtic), Nicolas Kühn (Ajax, prestito made permanent), Tanguy Nianzou (Paris Saint-Germain), Alexander Nübel (Schalke), Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
CESSIONI: Oliver Batista Meier (Heerenveen, prestito), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona, fine prestito), Frank Evina (Hannover), Christian Früchtl (Nürnberg, prestito), Jeong Woo-yeong (Friburgo, fine prestito), Lukas Mai (Darmstadt, prestito), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid, fine prestito), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan, fine prestito), Sarpreet Singh (Nürnberg, prestito)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Sané; Lewandowski.
- - -
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
ACQUISTI: Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City), Dzenis Burnic (Dynamo Dresden, fine prestito), Emre Can (Juventus, riscatto dal prestito), Lennard Maloney (Union Berlin), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Felix Passlack (Fortuna Sittard, fine prestito), Immanuel Pherai (U19), Reinier (Real Madrid, prestito), Andre Schürrle (Spartak Moscow, fine prestito), Ömer Toprak (Werder Brema, fine prestito), Marius Wolf (Hertha Berlin, fine prestito)
CESSIONI: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille, prestito), Dzenis Burnic (Heidenheim), Emre Can (Juventus, fine prestito), Sergio Gomez (Huesca, prestito), Mario Götze (fine contratto), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid, fine prestito), Eric Oelschlägel (fine contratto), Andre Schürrle (fine contratto)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Burki; Meunier, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro; Witsel, Bellingham; Sancho, Reyna, Hazard; Haaland
- - -
BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH
ACQUISTI: Jordan Beyer (Amburgo, fine prestito), Michael Lang (Werder Brema, fine prestito), Valentino Lazaro (Inter Milan, prestito), Jan Olschowsky (squadra riserve), Andreas Poulsen (Austria Vienna, fine prestito), Joe Scally (New York City), Julio Villalba (SCR Altach, fine prestito), Hannes Wolf (RB Lipsia, prestito)
CESSIONI: Fabian Johnson (fine contratto), Mortiz Nicolas (Osnabrück, prestito), Raffael (fine contratto), Tobias Strobl (Augsburg)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Neuhaus, Zakaria; Embolo, Stindl, Thuram; Pléa.
- - -
COLONIA
ACQUISTI: Sebastian Andersson (Union Berlin), Jan-Christophe Bartels (Wehen Wiesbaden, fine prestito), Yann Bisseck (Roda JC, fine prestito), Jannes Horn (Hannover, fine prestito), Vincent Koziello (Paris FC, fine prestito), Tim Lemperle (U19), Tomas Ostrak (Hartberg, fine prestito), Salih Özcan (Holstein Kiel, fine prestito), Joao Queiros (Willem II, fine prestito), Louis Schaub (Amburgo, fine prestito), Lasse Sobiech (Mouscron, fine prestito), Robert Voloder (U19), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hannover, prestito)
CESSIONI: Yann Bisseck (Vitoria Guimaraes, prestito), Kaan Caliskaner (Jahn Regensburg), Jhon Cordoba (Hertha Berlin), Niklas Hauptmann (Holstein Kiel, prestito), Thomas Kessler (fine contratto), Vincent Koziello (CD Nacional, prestito), Toni Leistner (QPR, fine prestito), Tomas Ostrak (MFK Karvina, prestito), Marcel Risse (Viktoria Köln, prestito), Marvin Rittmüller (Heidenheim), Kingsley Schindler (Hannover, prestito), Lasse Sobiech (FC Zürich, prestito), Simon Terodde (Amburgo), Mark Uth (Schalke, fine prestito), Birger Verstraete (Antwerp, prestito)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Horn; Ehizibue, Bornauw, Meré, Katterbach; Shkiri, Hector; Drexler, Rexhbecaj, Jakobs; Andersson
- - -
EINTRACHT FRANCOFORTE
ACQUISTI: Ragnar Ache (Sparta Rotterdam), Aymen Barkok (Fortuna Düsseldorf, fine prestito), Simon Falette (Fenerbahce, fine prestito), Dejan Joveljic (Anderlecht, fine prestito), Jabez Makanda (U19), Flynn Otto (U19), Andre Silva (AC Milan, riscatto dal prestito), Tuta (Kortrijk, fine prestito), Jetro Willems (Newcastle, fine prestito), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim)
CESSIONI: Sahverdi Cetin (fine contratto), Gelson Fernandes (fine contratto), Patrick Finger (fine contratto), Mijat Gacinovic (Hoffenheim), Jonathan de Guzman (fine contratto), Dejan Joveljic (Wolfsberger AC, prestito), Goncalo Paciencia (Schalke), Marco Russ (fine contratto), Lucas Torro (Osasuna)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Da Costa, Rode, Sow, Kostic; Kamada; Dost, André Silva.
- - -
FRIBURGO
ACQUISTI: Christoph Daferner (Erzgebirge Aue, fine prestito), Ermedin Demirovic (Alaves), Mo Dräger (Paderborn, fine prestito), Constantin Frommann (Sonnenhof Großaspach, fine prestito), Jerome Gondorf (Karlsruher, fine prestito), Jeong Woo-yeong (Bayern Monaco II, fine prestito) Patrick Kammerbauer (Eintracht Braunschweig, fine prestito), Florian Müller (Mainz, prestito), Chima Okoroji (Jahn Regensburg, fine prestito), Keven Schlotterbeck (Union Berlin, fine prestito), Marco Terrazzino (Dynamo Dresden, fine prestito), Guus Til (Spartak Moscow, prestito), Benjamin Uphoff (Karlsruher)
CESSIONI: Brandon Borrello (Fortuna Düsseldorf, prestito), Christoph Daferner (Dynamo Dresden), Mike Frantz (Hannover), Jerome Gondorf (Karlsruher), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Chima Okoroji (Paderborn, prestito), Yoric Ravet (Grenoble), Alexander Schwolow (Hertha Berlin), Pascal Stenzel (VfB Stuttgart, load deal made permanent), Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Muller; Schmid, Lienhart, Heintz, Gunter; Sallai, Haberer, Hofler, Grifo; Petersen, Demirovic.
- - -
HERTHA BERLINO
ACQUISTI:(Norwich City, fine prestito), Nils Körber (Osnabrück, fine prestito), Daishawn Redan (Groningen, fine prestito), Alexander Schwolow (Friburgo), Lucas Tousart (Lyon, fine prestito), Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Groningen)
CESSIONI: Alexander Esswein (fine contratto), Marko Grujic (Liverpool, fine prestito), Vedad Ibisevic (Schalke), Salomon Kalou (fine contratto), Muhammed Kiprit (Uerdingen), Pascal Köpke (Nuremberg), Thomas Kraft (fine contratto), Lazar Samardzic (RB Lipsia), Per Skjelbred (Rosenborg), Dennis Smarsch (St. Pauli), Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund, fine prestito)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Schwolow; Zeefuik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Mittelstadt; Maier, Tousart; Lukebakio, Cunha, Dilrosun.
- - -
HOFFENHEIM
ACQUISTI: Kasim Adams (Fortuna Düsseldorf, fine prestito), Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Brema, fine prestito), Joshua Brenet (Vitesse Arnhem, fine prestito), Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Domen Gril (NK Bravo, fine prestito), Gregor Kobel (VfB Stuttgart, fine prestito), Bruno Nazario (Botafogo, fine prestito), Luca Philipp (squadra riserve), Felipe Pires (Rijeka, fine prestito), Kevin Vogt (Werder Brema, fine prestito)
CESSIONI: David Otto (Heidenheim, prestito), Felipe Pires (Moreirense), Sebastian Rudy (Schalke, fine prestito), Alexander Stolz (relegated to reserves), Steven Zuber (Eintracht Frankfurt)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Baumann; Posch, Vogt, Akpoguma; Kaderabek, Grillitsch, Samassékou, Stafylidis; Baumgartner; Kramaric, Bebou.
- - -
MAINZ
ACQUISTI: Issah Abass (Utrecht, fine prestito), Ahmet Gürleyen (Liefering, fine prestito), Gerrit Holtmann (Paderborn, fine prestito), Luca Kilian (Paderborn), Dimitri Lavalee (Standard Liege), Alexandru Maxim (Gaziantepspor, fine prestito), Aaron Seydel (Jahn Regensburg, fine prestito)
CESSIONI: Taiwo Awoniyi (Liverpool, fine prestito), Jeffrey Bruma (Wolfsburg, fine prestito), Gerrit Holtmann (Bochum), Alexandru Maxim (Gaziantepspor, riscatto dal prestito), Jonathan Meier (Dynamo Dresden, prestito), Florian Müller (Friburgo, prestito), Ronael Pierre-Gabriel (Brest, prestito), Aaron Seydel (Darmstadt), Marin Sverko (Saarbrücken)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Zentner; Baku, St Juste, Niakhate, Brosinski; Onisiwo, Barreiro, Latza, Burkadt; Mateta, Quaison.
- - -
RB LIPSIA
ACQUISTI: Angelino (Manchester City, prestito), Jean-Kevin Augustin (Leeds, fine prestito), Dennis Borkowski (U19), Benjamin Henrichs (AS Monaco, prestito), Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg), Josep Martinez (Las Palmas), Lazar Samardzic (Hertha Berlin), Tim Schreiber (U19)
CESSIONI: Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea, fine prestito), Angelino (Manchester City, fine prestito), Mads Bidstrup (Brentford), Noah Holm (Vitoria Guimaraes), Tom Krauß (Nürnberg, prestito), Patrik Schick (Roma, fine prestito), Timo Werner (Chelsea), Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach, prestito)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Konate, Upamecano, Klostermann; Kampl; Laimer, Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Nkunku, Poulsen.
- - -
SCHALKE 04
ACQUSTI: Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle, fine prestito), Can Bozdogan (U19), Jonas Carls (Viktoria Köln, fine prestito), Ralf Fährmann (Brann, fine prestito), Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin), Hamza Mendyl (Dijon, fine prestito), Goncalo Paciencia (Eintracht Frankfurt), Sebastian Rudy (Hoffenheim, fine prestito), Steven Skrzybski (Fortuna Düsseldorf, fine prestito), Cedric Teuchert (Hannover, fine prestito), Malick Thiaw (U19), Mark Uth (Cologne, fine prestito)
CESSIONI: Daniel Caligiuri (Augsburg), Jonas Carls (Vitoria Guimaraes, prestito), Pablo Insua (Huesca), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg, fine prestito), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton, fine prestito), Weston McKennie (Juventus, prestito), Alexander Nübel (Bayern Monaco), Cedric Teuchert (Union Berlin), Jean-Clair Todibo (Barcelona, fine prestito)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Fahrmann; Rudy, Sané, Kabak, Oczipka; Serdar, Stambouli, Bentaleb, Harit; Raman, Uth.
- - -
UNION BERLINO
ACQUISTI: Marius Bülter (Magdeburg, riscatto dal prestito), Lars Dietz (Viktoria Köln, fine prestito), Keita Endo (Yokohama F. Marinos, prestito), Niko Gießelmann (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Sebastian Griesbeck (Heidenheim), Robin Knoche (Wolfsburg), Max Kruse (Fenerbahce), Andreas Luthe (Augsburg) Tim Maciejewski (U19), Lennart Moser (Cercel Brugge, fine prestito), Nico Schlotterbeck (Augsburg, prestito), Berkan Taz (Energie Cottbus, fine prestito), Cedric Teuchert (Schalke)
CESSIONI: Suleiman Abdullahi (Eintracht Braunschweig, prestito), Sebastian Andersson (Colonia), Marius Bülter (Magdeburg, fine prestito), Laurenz Dehl (Hallescher, prestito), Rafal Gikiewicz (Augsburg), Julius Kade (Dynamo Dresden), Felix Kroos (Eintracht Braunschweig), Lennard Maloney (Borussia Dortmund), Maurice Opfermann (fine contratto), Yunus Malli (Wolfsburg, fine prestito), Moritz Nicolas (Borussia Mönchengladbach, fine prestito), Leo Oppermann (Amburgo II), Michael Parensen (fine contratto), Sebastian Pölter (Fortuna Sittard), Nicolai Rapp (Darmstadt, prestito), Ken Reichel (Osnabrück), Keven Schlotterbeck (Friburgo, fine prestito), Manuel Schmiedebach (fine contratto)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Luthe; Trimmel, Knoche, Friedrich, Giesselmann; Andrich, Gentner; Ingvartsen, Kruse, Bulter; Ujah.
- - -
STOCCARDA
ACQUSITI: Ailton (Qarabag, fine prestito), Chadrac Akolo (Amiens, fine prestito), Waldemar Anton (Hannover), Momo Cisse (Le Havre), Anastasios Donis (Reims, fine prestito), Wataru Endo (Sint-Truiden, riscatto dal prestito), Gregor Kobel (Hoffenheim), David Kopacz (Gornik Zabrze, fine prestito), Dinos Mavropanos (Arsenal, prestito), Nikolas Nartey (Hansa Rostock, fine prestito), Mohamed Sankoh (Stoke City), Pascal Stenzel (VfB Stuttgart, riscatto dal prestito), Erik Thommy (Fortuna Düsseldorf, fine prestito)
CESSIONI: Chadrac Akolo (Amiens, riscatto dal prestito), Anastasios Donis (Reims, riscatto dal prestito), Wataru Endo (Sint-Truiden, fine prestito), Mario Gomez (fine contratto), Gregor Kobel (Hoffenheim, fine prestito), Pablo Maffeo (Huesca, prestito), Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool, fine prestito)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Kobel; Anton, Kempf, Mavrompanos; Castro, Endo, Didavi, Mangala, Wamangituka; Gonzalez, Kalajdzic.
- - -
WERDER BREMA
ACQUISTI: Felix Agu (Osnabrück), Boubacar Barry (Uerdingen, fine prestito), Felix Bejimo (Greuther Fürth, fine prestito), Jan-Niklas Beste (Emmen, fine prestito), Tahith Chong (Manchester United, prestito), Patrick Erras (Nürnberg), Martin Harnik (Amburgo, fine prestito), Thore Jacobsen (Magdeburg, fine prestito), Ole Käuper (Carl Zeiss Jena, fine prestito), Jean-Manuel Mbom (Uerdingen, fine prestito), Johan Mina (Emelec), Maik Nawrocki (U19), Jonah Osabutey (Mouscron, fine prestito), Romano Schmid (Wolfsberger, fine prestito), Oscar Schönfelder (Mainz)
CESSIONI: Fin Bartels (Holstein Kiel), Jan-Niklas Beste (Jahn Regensburg, prestito), Leonardo Bittencourt (Hoffenheim, fine prestito), Benjamin Goller (Karlsruher, prestito), Michael Lang (Borussia Mönchengladbach, fine prestito), Claudio Pizarro (fine contratto), Luca Plogmann (SV Meppen, prestito), Nuri Sahin (fine contratto), Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund, fine prestito), Kevin Vogt (Hoffenheim, fine prestito)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Pavlenka; Gebre Selassie, Moisander, Toprak, Augustinsson; Chong, Klaassen, Eggestein, Bittencourt; Osako, Sargent.
- - -
WOLFSBURG
ACQUISTI: Bartosz Bialek (Zaglebie Lubin), Jeffrey Bruma (Mainz, fine prestito), Lino Kasten (U19), Maxence Lacroix (Sochaux), Yunus Malli (Union Berlin, fine prestito), Omar Marmoush (squadra riserve), Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg, fine prestito), John Yeboah (Venlo, fine prestito)
CESSIONI: Julian Justvan (Paderborn), Robin Knoche (Union Berlin), Ulysses Llanez (SC Heerenveen, prestito) Iba May (Eintracht Braunschweig), Phillip Menzel (Klagenfurt), Marcel Tisserand (Fenerbahce), Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg, riscatto dal prestito), John Yeboah (Willem II)
FORMAZIONE TIPO: Casteels; William, Brook, Pongracic, Roussillon; Guilavogui, Schlager; Steffen, Mehmedi, Brekalo; Weghorst.
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510