Verso Juve-Napoli: Allegri e Ancelotti. Ovvero Italia contro Europa

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Massimiliano Allegri contro Carlo Ancelotti è, nell'immaginario comune, la fotografia dell'uomo degli Scudetti contro quello delle Champions League. Il tecnico della Juventus, infatti, non ha mai vinto fuori dai confini italiani: il primo trofeo è una sudata Serie C con il Sassuolo, un lustro fa. A grandi livelli, lo Scudetto col Milan nel 2011, quinto nella sua becheca. Coi rossoneri vincerà anche una Supercoppa, trofeo bissato con la Juventus, club con cui ha conquistato anche quattro Coppe Italia. Ben più lungo e ampio, così come la carriera d'altra parte, è il palmares di Ancelotti. Che però in Italia ha vinto una sola Serie A, nel 2004 con il Milan, ma che di titoli nazionali ne ha vinti anche in Francia con il PSG, in Germania con il Bayern Monaco, in Inghilterra con il Chelsea. Non in Spagna, si dirà, ma è stato l'uomo della Decima con il Real Madrid. Tre Champions League in bacheca, due in rossonero, poi una lunga sequela di trofei in giro per l'Europa e per il mondo, su tutte le panchine. Adesso ritorna in Italia per provare ad aumentare il suo score, mentre dall'altra parte Allegri sogna, viceversa, il primo titolo europeo. Palmares opposti. Ma gli stessi obiettivi. Vincere. E vincere ancora.