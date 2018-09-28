Verso Juve-Napoli: Ancelotti e la clamorosa bestia nera Juve

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Un bilancio clamorosamente in negativo per Carlo Ancelotti. La Juventus è la bestia nera, dopo il Barcellona, del tecnico del Napoli. Ben 26 squadra ma soltanto 1,15 punti a partita. Peggio, tra le big e avendo giocato almeno 5 sfide contro l'avversaria, ha fatto solo contro il Barça (1,09 in 11 gare) e contro l'Everton (0,50 in 6 partite). Malissimo anche contro Real Madrid e Manchester City (1 vittoria e 3 ko contro entrambe). Coi bianconeri, però, lo score è per adesso negativo: 6 vittorie, 12 pareggi e 8 sconfitte. Dopo cinque partite con risultati utili, in un cammino iniziato con l'1-0 firmato da Chiesa alla quindicesima della stagione 1996-1997, il primo ko nella semifinale d'andata della Coppa Italia nel 2002. Un totale di 37 gol fatti e 39 subiti, tra le panchine con Parma, Milan e Real Madrid. E, oggi, la prima con il Napoli per invertire il trend e per scacciare lontana la bestia (bianco)nera della Juventus.