Serie A

Verso Juve-Napoli: da CR7 a Malcuit. Due facce dell'estate Scudetto

28.09.2018 15:00 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 2549 volte
© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo da una parte, Simone Verdi dall'altra. Joao Cancelo per la Juventus, Kevin Malcuit per il Napoli. Poi Emre Can e Fabian Ruiz. Mattia Perin e Alex Meret. Leonardo Bonucci e il ritorno di Nikola Maksimovic. Il riscatto di Douglas Costa e l'arrivo di Amato Ciciretti e Amin Younes. L'ultima estate ha spostato clamorosamente il piatto della bilancia, se ce ne fosse ulteriormente bisogno, dalla parte dei bianconeri sul calciomercato. A livello di cessioni, gli azzurri hanno fatto partire il centro nevralgico della mediana di un gioco diverso come Jorginho, la Juve ha salutato Gonzalo Higuain, che è stato fulcro dell'attacco ma prima di CR7. Così l'estate ha messo ulteriormente in mostra la profonda differenza tra le due società, sebbene il Napoli abbia chiuso il 2017 con un bilancio da 308 milioni di euro. Un salto in avanti netto rispetto agli ultimi anni: nove bilanci in utile nella storia per ADL che in B fatturava 41 milioni di euro ma nonostante questo, manca ancora la volontà del numero uno del club di investire per cercare di recuperare il gap. La querelle San Paolo, d'altra parte, non aiuta se dall'altra parte l'Allianz Stadium è fonte di prestigio e soprattutto d'incassi per la Juventus. Ricavi a 540 milioni ma una chiusura in rosso da 19,2 milioni di euro per la Vecchia Signora. A pesare, però, anche l'arrivo di Cristiano Ronaldo. Che ha sbilanciato ulteriormente il gap tra le due sponde della lotta Scudetto.
EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Fuori Dybala, torna Mandzukic: ecco cosa farà Allegri per la sfida di domani. Ronaldo ritrova Ancelotti, gli amici della Decima Champions. Litigò con Perez per il licenziamento di Carletto dal Real

Fuori Dybala, torna Mandzukic: ecco cosa farà Allegri per la sfida di domani. Ronaldo ritrova Ancelotti, gli amici della Decima Champions. Litigò con Perez per il licenziamento di Carletto dal Real

Verso Juve-Napoli: più Insigne di CR7. Ma alla Juve segna la mediana

