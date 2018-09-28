Verso Juve-Napoli: più Insigne di CR7. Ma alla Juve segna la mediana

Reti e marcatori a confronto. Juventus e Napoli si preparano alla super sfida di domani e i numeri mettono in mostra un dato importante. Mettendo insieme tutte le competizioni, ovvero Serie A e Champions League, Insigne è nettamente il miglior marcatore dei due club. 5 reti, così come i giocatori in gol degli azzurri a fronte dei sette dei bianconeri dove a 3 guidano Cristiano Ronaldo e Miralem Pjanic. Qui il dato più importante: eccezion fatta per Zielinski, che sta però giocando anche da trequartista, nel Napoli segnano solo gli attaccanti mentre in casa bianconera sono arrivati ben sei gol dal centrocampo con Pjanic, Matuidi e Khedira.

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo: 3 gol

Miralem Pjanic: 3 gol

Blaise Matuidi: 2 gol

Mario Mandzukic: 2 gol

Federico Bernardeschi: 2 gol

Paulo Dybala: 1 gol

Sami Khedira: 1 gol

Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne: 5 gol

Arkadiusz Milik: 3 gol

Piotr Zielinski: 2 gol

Dries Mertens: 1 gol

Simone Verdi: 1 gol