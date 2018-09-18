Icardi alla prima in Champions, Wanda: "Sarà una gara speciale"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Mauro Icardi è pronto all'esordio in Champions League contro il Tottenham. Ospite di Tiki Taka, ne ha parlato Wanda Nara, moglie e agente del capitano dell'Inter: Wanda Nara: "Domani ci giochiamo tutto. Mauro è in ritiro e per lui penso che sia una partita speciale, soprattutto perché ci tiene tanto alla maglia dell'Inter. Era convinto che sarebbe arrivata in Champions, sarà la sua prima partita e siamo tutti emozionati".